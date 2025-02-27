South Korean police summons Japanese woman over alleged harassment of BTS' Jin at the 2024 FESTA Hug Event

On Thursday, February 27, the Korean media outlet, Chosun Ilbo reported that the person involved in BTS Jin's alleged harassment at the 2024 FESTA Hug Event was summoned by the South Korean police. The accused person is a Japanese woman in her 50s. The incident took place on June 13, 2024, at the free hug event that the idol hosted the next day after his military discharge.

1000 ARMYs were randomly chosen through a raffle held on Weverse, and they were offered a free hug from the idol on the occasion of both his discharge from the military and BTS' 11th debut anniversary. However, one of the chosen fans who attended the event was seen kissing the idol on the neck without his consent.

When videos of this incident landed on the internet, a report of the same was made to the police through the National Civil Service on June 14, 2024. After seeking assistance from Interpol and conducting collaborative investigations from July 2024, the South Korean police were finally able to specify the suspect.

The woman was booked with charges of s*xual harassment by the Songpa Police Station, and the police also requested her to come forward with acceptance of the accusations. Given that the accused woman has yet to respond to the police request, they further summoned her. According to the report released by Chosun Ilbo, BTS' Jin would also be summoned by the police for this particular case.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin, or Kim Seok-jin, following his return from the military upon the successful completion of his mandatory service, immediately kickstarted his activities in the industry.

The very next day, on the occasion of BTS' 11th debut anniversary, he held a free hug event for 1000 randomly chosen ARMYs. He also started his own variety show, RUN JIN, which stands as a spin-off of BTS' variety show program, RUN BTS.

A new episode of the same is expected to be released every Tuesday on BTS' official YouTube channel. While the idol made his solo debut in October 2022 with the release of his first single, The Astronaut, Jin officially rolled out his solo debut album, Happy, in November 2024. The album held a total of six tracks.

On the other hand, the idol has also been embarking on activities outside the music industry. In July 2024, he was the official torchbearer as South Korea's representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He carried the Olympic torch at the Louvre section of the relay on July 14. He also stands as the first Korean singer to carry the Olympic torch.

Additionally, he also bagged two new endorsements. The idol was named as the latest brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, Gucci, and the luxury jewelry brand, FRED. Most recently, the idol also rolled out a new OST for the K-dramas series, When the Stars Gossip, called Close to You.

