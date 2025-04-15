"Creative genius"— Internet in awe as BTS' Jin kicks off solo comeback with massive 'Echo' release date reveal at COEX K-POP Square in Seoul

On April 15, 2025, BTS' Jin revealed the release date of his second solo album, Echo, which will be available on May 16, 2025, 1 pm KST. The announcement came through a visual display shown on the exterior of COEX Artium at K-POP Square in Seoul, beginning on April 15.

The video showcased Jin inside a large claw machine, surrounded by stuffed toys. The K-pop idol then pulled out a banner from the machine, unveiling the album’s official release date.

While the precise launch day had not been shared previously, the label announced that fresh content linked to the album would be released each morning every 30 minutes from April 15 to April 19 at 6 am KST.

As part of the album’s rollout, this fan-oriented activity later mentioned the release date. The concept drew attention from fans across social media platforms.

"Creative Genius Jin! I'm so proud and happy to stan Jin!," an X user commented.

As reflected in the netizens' comments, anticipation among fans already continues to grow rapidly. Further updates on the album are scheduled throughout the week.

"Seokjin really said “i don’t want plain announcements. so i want armys to HUNT for the exact date of my album release. it’s more fun that way” 😭 god i love his brain i wish i can borrow it for a day," a fan remarked.

"This is the cutest announcement 🥰 it's so Jin," a viewer noted.

"Cute concept? Rock concept? Aaah I can't wait," a person shared.

Many similar comments described the concept as "cute."

"This reveal is so cute and exciting seokjin i love you," a user mentioned.

"What a cute album release date reveal! 🥰," a person shared.

"Such a cute way lmao 😭😂," another fan added.

BTS' Jin to make solo comeback with Echo, BigHit describes the meaning behind the album

On April 14, 2025, South Korean media outlet Newsen first reported that BTS vocalist Jin is set to drop a solo record this May. However, the name wasn’t specified at that time.

In response to the news, the update was later verified by BIGHIT MUSIC’s source, saying that the 32-year-old artist is in the middle of preparations for his musical return. At exactly midnight KST on April 15, BigHit broke the news with a fresh statement.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, 'Echo,'" the label wrote on Weverse.

This project marks Bangtan Boy's first individual release since his debut mini-solo album HAPPY, which arrived in November 2024. After completing his military duty, he was the first from BTS to drop new music. The record label added a description of the meaning behind the album.

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin’s unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin’s heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you,” BigHit wrote.

A promotional poster was issued, featuring lines such as "PLAY IT LOUD, BORN TO BE WILD, and ROCK YOUR HEART OUT." Pre-bookings for Echo began at 11 am KST on Tuesday, April 15.

Echo is anticipated to be Jin’s final individual offering before BTS reconvenes in June, as members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their military service. The timing of the upcoming launch comes just weeks ahead of the expected military discharge of fellow members.

