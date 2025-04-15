"That was a little joke that I pulled" — BTS' Jin reveals Kian's Bizarre B&B reminded him of military and the prank he pulled on j-hope

On April 15, 2025, Netflix held a live press conference with Kian's Bizarre B&B cast members like BTS' Kim Seokjin, Kian48, and actress Ji Ye-eun. During the prescon event, the BTS star shared that the homestay in Kian's Bizarre B&B reminded him of his military days.

For the unversed, Kian's Bizarre B&B is a unique homestay designed by webtoon artist Kian48 in the middle of nowhere. The homestay has no doors, stairs, or functioning infrastructure like a regular hotel or a house. Guests have to climb a pole to get to the top floors, slide down a slide to get down, climb up a rock climbing wall to move across certain rooms, and more.

Jin hinted that all the rope climbing, pole climbing, rock climbing, sleeping with no doors, and being on hammocks reminded him of his days at the military base. Furthermore, at Kian's Bizarre B&B, they even had to make the fire and cook food from scratch as if they were on a jungle safari with no proper tools.

The BTS idol further added that he had once planned to take his bandmate, j-hope, to a similar filming set where everything would mirror their military experience. Jin said it became an inside joke between him and his fandom as he tried to "kidnap" j-hope after the latter was discharged from the military in October 2024 and took him someplace.

"After the day he was discharged, I would kidnap j-hope and bring him to somewhere that looked like a military camp, that was a little joke that I pulled."

Kian’s Bizarre B&B: Jin and Ji Ye-eun brave harsh weather to manage Kian's unique homestay

Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B invites viewers into a fantastical guesthouse experience, masterminded by South Korean webtoon artist Kian84 (Kim Hee-min). The show is directed by Jung Hyo-min, who is known for Hyori's Homestay.

Meanwhile, the Netflix reality series transforms the traditional bed-and-breakfast concept into an imaginative escapade, blending architectural whimsy with heartfelt human connections.

The series chronicles Kian84's journey from conceptual sketches to realizing a dreamlike B&B constructed in the middle of Ulleungdo Island. The result is a vibrant, yellow-hued structure featuring unconventional elements: a 3.8-meter rock climbing wall as the main entrance, a giant slide leading directly into the ocean, and outdoor sleeping arrangements with no doors.

BTS member Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun, who assume roles as staff members, join Kian84 in this venture, adding layers of charm and dynamism to the guesthouse operations.

Jin served mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea Army from December 2022 to June 2024. He earned the titles of Elite Soldier, Special Warrior, and Drill Sergeant. Hence, his military-honed skills were handy at Kian's homestays, where they had to brave storms, cook food by making fire from scratch, and more.

The BTS member affectionately earned the nickname "MacGyver Jin" for his versatility in cooking, cleaning, and maintenance tasks.

The show's narrative unfolds with spontaneity and warmth as the trio navigates the intricacies of hosting guests in an unconventional setting. A notable instance includes a typhoon disrupting initial plans, prompting the team to adapt by relocating guests to a rustic annex in the mountains, accessible only via a rickety monorail.

The series, comprising nine episodes released over three weeks starting April 8, 2025, offers a blend of humor, creativity, and heartfelt moments. New episodes were released on Netflix on April 15, 2025.

