"RunJin eps were actually warm-ups" — Internet goes crazy as BTS' Jin is seen boxing and climbing ropes in Kian's Bizarre B&B Ep. 4 preview

On April 11, 2025, BTS' Jin was seen sparring and climbing ropes in the teaser preview of upcoming episodes from Kian's Bizarre B&B. The video was released by Netflix K-Content on YouTube.

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a unique variety show conceptualized by renowned webtoon artist Kian84. The series is set against the backdrop of Ulleungdo Island. The show transforms Kian84's imaginative designs into a real-life bed and breakfast, complete with eccentric features like a 3.8-meter-tall rock climbing wall serving as the main entrance and a giant slide as the only exit.

Meanwhile, fans were impressed to see the BTS idol doing boxing, sparring, and climbing ropes in Kian's Bizarre B&B, reminiscent of his military training. The clip went viral online as fans reacted to it. One fan hilariously commented:

Trending

"So some RunJin eps were actually warm-ups for this bizarre gym"

Fans joked that the BTS singer should have his reality show where he would engage in various physical tasks and sports, and drove their point home by mentioning the series RUN JIN. It is the K-pop idol's ongoing reality YouTube series where he invites guests and engages in various hilarious tasks and games.

"He is a gym rat, for real!!! Seokjin should have his own show where he can be physical like a pro athlete, a cook like the head of the family, and be an awesome person that he is in all challenges!! OH WAIT, THAT'S RUN JIN!!!!!!!!!" a fan wrote.

"I just started watching now. I love how the 3 of them reacted when they saw the B&B for the first time hahah I waa actually sharing the feelings and that moment with them!!! back to the show nnow--" another fan wrote.

"Damn climbing the rope without gloves and wearing slippers only. Jin’s core strength," another fan added.

Others highlighted that the BTS idol earned the "Elite Soldier" title during his mandatory military service, which further proves his physical mettle.

"That’s our elite soldier elite warrior right there! 2x bcoz he got the commendation twice," a fan wrote.

"This is my cool guy," another fan commented.

"Its honestly like the other way around. He did everything ALREADY at the kians bnb then came back to run jin doing the same shit again except he acted oblivious," another fan said.

Kian's Bizarre B&B: Netflix's whimsical retreat blends imagination with reality

In a bold departure from conventional reality television, Netflix's latest variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B, invites viewers into a world where imagination takes the driver's seat.

The premise of Kian's Bizarre B&B is as audacious as it is captivating: Kian84, known for his work on the webtoon Fashion King and appearances on I Live Alone, is challenged to design and operate a bed and breakfast that embodies his unique artistic flair.

The result is a guesthouse with features that defy traditional architecture—a 3.8-meter rock climbing wall serves as the main entrance, while a giant slide offers the only exit. Guests can also enjoy real-time fishing zones and an outdoor bed under the open sky, all set within the picturesque landscape of Ulleungdo Island.

Joining Kian84 in this venture are the BTS' idol and actress Ji Ye-eun. The BTS singer made his post-military service return to television, embracing a variety of roles—from cooking and cleaning to repairs—earning him the affectionate nickname "MacGyver Jin" for his adaptability and problem-solving skills.

Ji Ye-eun, known for her appearances on SNL Korea and Running Man, adds a spirited dynamic to the team, even obtaining a boating license to ferry guests to the island.

The show's production team, led by director Jung Hyo-min, aimed to create a space that faithfully represents Kian84's imaginative concepts while ensuring safety and functionality.

“We wanted to create a truly unique guesthouse where Kian84’s imagination could be fully realized. Our goal was to deliver an extraordinary, unforgettable experience while maintaining safety. We preserved the core structure and fun of Kian’s original design while ensuring a secure environment.”

Kian's Bizarre B&B is available exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes released weekly.

