“Love how he calls the industry out”— Fans react as BTS' Jin seemingly reveals the stark contrast in reactions to variety show guesting vs. award wins

BTS’ Jin has seemingly hinted at the differing reactions of others to winning an award versus watching Kian's Bizarre B&B. On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Jin, along with Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun, attended the press conference for Kian's Bizarre B&B at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square in Seoul.

During the conference, the BTS member revealed that he received praise from those around him for the Netflix variety show. He noted that he got twice the number of messages compared to when he wins an award. He explained that he does not have many friends, and receiving so many messages made him happy.

“I think Kian is such an amazing host. When I get an award from an award ceremony, people would message me saying 'congratulations,' but to be honest, I don't have that many friends, but more than 10 people, which is like twice the number that'd congratulate me for awards, saying they loved the show. This is the first time so many people have messaged me. I'm very grateful to Kian, Ye-eun, and the producers,” he shared.

However, as the excerpt from the press conference began circulating on social media, fans assumed that people in the entertainment industry either avoid or undervalue BTS because of their immense success. They interpreted his comments as a supposed opinion on the disparity between appearing on a variety show and receiving an accolade.

"I love how he calls the industry out and throws shade so light-heartedly that no one can respond without appearing ridiculous," a fan said.

"This clarifies many things and makes sense," a fan added.

"And I know exactly why. The jealousy among their peers towards bts in the industry is crazy," a fan stated.

Others also chimed in:

"I guess people are jealous about awards but have no problems about congratulating on tv show," a user said.

"Real talk, I don’t know why people are so afraid to get close to the boys. They’re normal people just… massively famous. So I’m glad Jin touched on that part," a netizen mentioned.

"What!? Not call and congratulate him when he won awards!? I'm glad because he's glad they're calling now about the show, but...what's wrong with ppl?," a user stated.

Meanwhile, some BTS fans expressed their desire to see Jin in more variety shows like Kian's Bizarre B&B.

"He really should do more shows like these… he’s naturally funny and so hardworking so it just comes out genuine and authentic," another fan commented.

"I think that’s also because he made a lot more connections after and during his military service mainly by being in a lot of variety shows and most importantly through run Jin," a netizen reacted.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B: Kian84 reveals why he wished to cast BTS’ Jin for the Netflix variety show

During the press conference on April 15, Kian84 opened up about casting BTS vocalist Jin for his variety show, Kian's Bizarre B&B. He revealed that his military service achievements were the real reason for selecting Jin.

Jin served as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean military from December 2022 to June 2024. Due to his impressive performance, he became an elite soldier and was awarded the title of special warrior.

“And I only need Jin. Because Jin was an assistant instructor in the military service, he has that kind of military moment. He's got charisma,” Kian84 said.

He further mentioned that the BTS member supported him throughout the show and called him a “true leader” for his work, which surprised him.

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a show born from South Korean cartoonist Kian84's imagination, featuring a distinctive guest house on Ulleung-do Island where he hosts guests. The show draws inspiration from Hyori's Guesthouse but adds a twist, with a backdrop filled with bizarre elements.

Guests can only access the B&B by rock climbing. A pole leads down to the kitchen, hanging beds, a slide leading straight to the ocean, and more. BTS’ Jin and Ji Ye-eun joined Kian84 on this journey as his employees. They were initially perplexed by the guest house but soon adjusted to it.

Kian's Bizarre B&B aired the latest three episodes, 4, 5, and 6, on Netflix on April 15, 2025.

