“You have set a high standard”— BTS’s Jin wins hearts for sleeping in the rain and reassuring staff amid tough Kian Bizzare B&B filming conditions

On April 15, 2025, Netflix released the second installment—episodes 4 to 6 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B—showcasing BTS’s Jin stepping up under unexpected circumstances. In the beginning of episode 4, the cast of the show was faced with heavy rainfall while sleeping in the outside hanging bed. Jin, however, showed commitment to the concept of the show and chose to keep sleeping outdoors when even the creator of the concept, the owner Kian himself, slept inside.

In another instance in episode 4, Kian sustained a leg injury while sliding down from the upper level to the deck of the barge, as his leg slipped through its terrain. He was quickly transferred to a hospital, leaving BTS’s Jin responsible for taking care of the guests and continuing the B&B’s operations.

Although Kian had initially been in charge of cooking rice, BTS’s Jin took on the challenge. He searched for instructions online and prepared a full meal of curry and rice for the guests. He also upheld Kian's idea of eating with his hand, maintaining the concept of the show. When Kian returned, he praised the vocalist's dedication and reliability.

“When I got hurt and was leaving. Man, I was worried about feeding the guests and taking care of them, and all that stuff, but l heard while I was out that you were doing a really good job taking care of them. I feel like you did all the work,” he expressed.

BTS’s Jin responded by saying,

“Of course. I should do all that. I’m the manager here. The three of us are a team. Please. We’re doing all this because you’re here. I’m having fun.”

Jin’s reliability left a lasting impression on Kian84, who later in an interview added,

“He's really a model employee. He fulfilled his role so well and steadied me a bit. That's what I'm thankful to Jin for the most. With Jin, he's so reliable. I'm grateful.”

Whether managing duties, lifting team morale, or building furniture, BTS’s Jin continued to impress his fans with his dedication and character. They took to social media to praise his performance quickly. One fan commented,

"Jin, you've set a high standard."

"Ohhhh Jin, because of you the standard has been raised enormously!!!" said this netizen.

"I love watching people find out how reliable and kind, consistent and amazing Seokjin is in real time! Welcome to the club sir," shared an X user.

"Kim Seokjin u r such a fantastic example of a good being. I'm incredibly proud to be you ARMY and I strive to make u proud of me too," posted another BTS’s Jin's fan.

"Seokjin reallly does everything that is given to him with full dedication and he enjoys doing the work. It really shows how much of a good work ethic he has and how much he shines because of it," mentioned an individual on X.

Fans expressed their admiration for the BTS member and were deeply moved by his presence on the show. From his work ethic to his leadership and humility, viewers were quick to highlight the qualities that made BTS’s Jin stand out on the show.

"If we're being honest here Jin ran that show lol .. Seokjin the employee and the boss!!!" commented this netizen.

"We has glimpes of the members talking about how much they learned from him but we have a visiual representation now of what it is to have Seokjin in your life," said a netizen.

"Kian Bizarre B and B gave us a glimpse into why Jin's radical praise post went viral. Everything that was said about him was seen in his actions on the show. He works hard, he is reliable, consistent and his emotional intelligence is amazing. I am proud of you Seokjin," wrote a fan of BTS’s Jin.

"How humble he is eventhough he is the worldwide handsome when main cast kian also couldn't stand living in such hardship but because of seokjin everyone could persevere and get through things because nothing impossible for Kim Seokjin. KIM SEOKJIN ALWAYS WINS!" added this fan.

BTS’s Jin impresses with carpentry skills and quick wit on Kian’s Bizarre B&B

In another segment in the same episode of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, BTS’s Jin collaborated with a carpenter to build a bench from scratch for the outside deck of the B&B. After completing the project, he proudly declared,

“I did it perfectly. Is there anything I can’t do?”

When the carpenter complimented his quick learning, Jin humorously admitted,

“I don’t perform well when someone compliments me.”

When the carpenter jokingly criticized his work after hearing he doesn’t perform well with compliments, Jin quipped,

“How can you say something so hurtful? But I wasn’t asking you to put me down.”

The clips of this segment also went viral on social media. Fans praised not just his carpentry and handiwork but also his humor and charm even while facing challenging conditions and hard work.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a fresh addition to South Korea’s variety show lineup on Netflix. It brings together an unlikely yet dynamic trio—BTS’s Jin, webtoon creator and TV personality Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun of Saturday Night Live Korea fame.

The series unfolds near Ulleungdo Island, where the trio teams up to run a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast set on a floating barge in the Sea of Japan. The B&B, imagined by Kian84, is anything but ordinary. Guests must climb a rock wall just to reach the entrance, which sits on the second floor.

Inside, they'll find a pole linking the kitchen and living quarters, requiring daily acrobatics. There are also two slides—one leading outside, the other launching directly into the ocean. To top it off, 11 open-air bunk beds hang from the structure, offering stunning ocean views.

This bold, bizarre concept pushes the cast into unfamiliar territory, both physically and emotionally. Produced by the team behind Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, the show balances heartfelt moments and comedic chaos as Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun navigate the demands of hosting guests in such an unconventional space.

With nine episodes in total, Kian’s Bizarre B&B releases in batches of three. The final set of three episodes is set to premiere on April 22, 2025.

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More