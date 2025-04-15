"Not shocked or surprised at all" - Fans react as Kian84 reveals BTS' Jin holds it together while others break down on Kian's BizarreB&B

On April 15, 2025, Netflix hosted a press conference for its ongoing variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, featuring BTS’ Jin, webtoon artist Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun. The trio opened up about their unique experience filming the show, known for its demanding physical setup and unpredictable format.

During the event, a journalist brought up Kian84’s past collaboration with BTS member j-hope on the variety show I Live Alone and asked how he felt working with Jin this time. In response, Kian84 praised the eldest BTS member’s composed demeanor and strong leadership throughout the filming process.

“I’m happy with Jin. I only need Jin. Because he was an assistant instructor in the military service, so he has that kind of military moment. He’s got charisma, he knows how to really show people what to do. He was like the true leader of the pack. And I was quite confused myself, but Jin was always there for me.” Kian84 shared.

He recalled moments of emotional and physical exhaustion, revealing both he and Ji Ye-eun broke down in tears under the intense pressure of hosting guests in a difficult environment, but the Running Wild singer stayed composed.

“Ye-Eun was like, after four or five days, she would cry. But after about two days passed, I also cried because it was so difficult for us to host these guests. Because I feel that sense of responsibility and I feel that pressure, but the design was just so difficult to live on. So we both cried, but Jin didn’t. Jin is a very strong man. So, I knew that if I have Jin, I can do anything and everything.” he added.

Fans quickly responded to the revelation online, expressing zero surprise at the eldest BTS member’s endurance. One user wrote,

“Not shocked or surprised at all.”

Many admired the Astronaut singer’s levelheadedness and emotional resilience, especially in contrast to the chaos around him.

“No LITERALLY. He was the only calm and collected one everybody was doing thier part but were not very good at keeping everything and everyone together!! But I an actually REALLY enjoying this show!! ofc watching just because of our seokjin,” shared this netizen.

“Ngl the first 2 eps were hard to watch everything was going wrong i was like indeed this is bizarre lol but jin was sooo levelheaded made me think bts are so lucky to have him as their hyung,” said an X user.

“They were all shedding tears in the bathroom and he was looking at them weird like???? it’s not that hard,” mentioned one netizen.

“Kian breaking down??? As someone who watched Adventure by Accident, I know how tough and extreme he can be. So, knowing this makes it kind of funny-he might actually be struggling because now he has to consider other people,” posted this commenter.

Many felt the question was unnecessary but appreciated how Kian84 responded by highlighting the vocalist’s unique qualities beyond his idol status. Supporters also took the moment to express deep admiration for his character.

“Didn’t Namjoon tend to say this kind of stuff a lot too? Jin’s role as as a pillar of strength and mental/ emotional support for the leader is so overlooked,” mentioned this fan.

“I cant I cant I cant I cannot fall even more in love with him anymore but each day he challenges me. I love him so much. Each day I love him a little more than before. How is it possible? SIR YOU ARE A F***ING GREENEST GREEN FLAG,” said an individual on X.

“That question was so unnecessary. I LOVE how Kian cleared the air so smoothly, he chose Seokjin for his resilience and insane charisma, not just ’cause he’s in BTS. Like, why would he pick anyone else when he already experienced the full potential of seokjin,” shared this netizen.

“The question was so out of place but I really appreciate how Kian, with such effortless grace, turned it into a genuine appreciation of Jin’s qualities. It was brilliant,” added this fan.

BTS’ Jin shares thoughts on challenges and creativity in Kian’s Bizarre B&B

During the press conference, BTS’ Jin acknowledged the show’s draining format but said he didn’t find it overwhelmingly tough.

“Because I’ve been doing these shows for a few years now, it could be a little bit tiring, but I know that the whole concept of the show is to be bizarre and to tire yourself out as well.” He shared.

He further encouraged Kian84 not to compromise on his creative vision unless safety was at risk.

“So, when Kian told me that maybe he wanted to fix some parts of the B&B, I told him that, no, you shouldn’t make compromises. You should stick to your own style. So that’s what I told him. But if there’s some safety issues, then compromises are definitely needed. So yeah, I agreed with him.” said the eldest BTS member.

When asked if he ever cried, even in private, the singer admitted that while it was physically tiring, he didn’t feel the need to shed tears.

“It was physically tiring, but I didn’t think it was that difficult to do. Because I’m usually always busy, I’m always on to something. So I didn’t feel it was too exhausting, but Kian thought it was very exhausting, and Kian also thought it was quite tiring. So, I was kind of curious, is it that exhausting? Well, people might feel different.” He shared.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is an ongoing South Korean variety show set on a floating barge near Ulleungdo Island in the Sea of Japan. The show follows the trio as they manage an unconventional guesthouse—designed entirely by Kian84 himself.

From the moment guests arrive, nothing is ordinary. The entrance is perched on the second floor and can only be accessed by climbing a rock wall. Inside and out, the design pushes boundaries—bunk beds hang from the exterior of the building, offering panoramic views of the ocean and stars.

A pole connects the kitchen on the first floor to the common area above, which the hosts and guests must climb daily to get food. And for those looking to exit, there are two slides—one to the ground, the other straight into the ocean.

The show, crafted by the team behind Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, blends the familiar charm of running a first-time guesthouse with unpredictable twists and physical challenges. Spanning nine episodes, Kian’s Bizarre B&B releases in sets of three. The final batch will drop on April 22, 2025.

