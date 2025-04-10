"They got military jokes too. they're just like us" - Fans react as Jin and j-hope share a moment about speaking in "military mode" after discharge

BTS fans were recently treated to a wholesome moment between Jin and j-hope. The BTS members reunited at the backstage of j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour concert in Seoul. A behind-the-scenes video uploaded on April 9, 2025, captured their lighthearted exchange, delighting fans worldwide.

Ad

The clip showed Jin visiting j-hope backstage ahead of the show. After having a chat the eldest BTS member cheered j-hope on with a reminder:

"Seven minutes to go, j-hope!"

j-hope repeated the phrase, sparking laughter as Jin pointed out his bandmate’s lingering "military mode" tone, as the former was discharged from military in October 2024. j-hope then shared that he accidentally used drill instructor speech habits even on his first day back, saying:

Ad

Trending

"You're right. It surprised me too. You know I talked in military mode the first day? I was like 'Safety is top priority, understood?' And I didn't even notice. Only realized after I came down."

Their candid moment quickly went viral, with fans relating to their post-military adjustment humor. Many commented, expressing warmth over how naturally the two joked about their experience. One fan commented:

Ad

"They got military jokes too. they're just like us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yeah we're gonna get so much Military related jokes from all of them," mentioned one more fan.

"I know it's a rough time for my 7 boys but I really want to see them talk about their experiences AND also brag about their strengths through challenges (fun not traumatizing way)," shared this netizen.

"I love how beside Jin, hobi goes back to being a smol bean with huge aura," read a comment from a fan.

Ad

Their playful exchange about j-hope slipping into "military mode" after his service has sparked a wave of emotional reactions from ARMYs worldwide, with many sharing their heartfelt thoughts on the moment.

"Oh, we got a tiny glimpse of the military life aftermath Hobi found himself being in military mode while preparing for his tour, even using his Drill Instructor voice on the first day. I hope it's not something hard to manage for him," said this ARMY (BTS fandom name).

Ad

"I love my tannies so bad, seeing them interact does something to me and my pathetic heart," wrote an X user.

"I missed them sm," added this netizen.

BTS' j-hope makes history with sold-out U.S. stadium shows, and Jin returns to variety with Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Ad

Ad

BTS' j-hope is making history with his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kicked off at Seoul’s KSPO Dome with a three-night show starting February 28, 2025, before expanding worldwide.

In North America, he performed at major venues like Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. His two shows at BMO Stadium, held on April 4 and April 6, 2025, sold out completely.

Ad

Around 46,236 fans attended across both nights, achieving a 100% sale rate. With this, j-hope became the first solo Asian artist to fully sell out a stadium in the U.S., a milestone celebrated by fans across the globe.

After wrapping up in the U.S., j-hope will continue the tour across Asia with stops in Manila (April 12-13), Saitama (April 19-20), Singapore (April 26-27), and Jakarta (May 3-4). He will also perform in Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, before closing the tour in Osaka on June 1. In addition to the tour, j-hope released new music in 2025, including Mona Lisa, and Sweet Dreams, a collaboration with Miguel.

Ad

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin has returned to the screen. Netflix premiered the first three episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B on April 8, 2025. The show stars Jin, popular webtoon artist Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun from Saturday Night Live Korea.

Ad

Set near Ulleungdo Island, the series follows the trio as they operate a uniquely designed guesthouse built by Kian84. Produced by the team behind Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, the show offers fresh challenges and lighthearted moments.

The 9-episode series will release in three parts, with the next episodes dropping on April 15 and the final batch on April 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More