BTS' Jin unveils tracklist for upcoming album 'Echo'

On April 16, 2025, BigHit Music released the tracklist for BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album, Echo, through the official X account. The songs are listed below:

Track 01- Don't Say You Love Me Track 02- Nothing Without Your Love Track 03- Loser (feat. YENA) Track 04- Rope It Track 05- A Journey With Clouds Track 06- Background Track 07- To me today

According to the social media post, Don't Say You Love Me will serve as the main/title track of the record Echo. For those unversed, the male artist's agency announced on April 14, 2025, through Weverse that he would release his new album in May.

BigHit Music released the promotional schedule for BTS' Jin's upcoming album, Echo

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music announced that BTS' Jin's Echo would convey universal life experiences and emotions through his unique and charming perspective. The record would feature seven tracks that would showcase the male artist' versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. The agency further mentioned:

"Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo."

Subsequently, BigHit Music released the promotional schedule for BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album, Echo. The upcoming content, which will be released, has been listed below:

Born To Be Wild Tracklist on April 17, 2025, at 00:00 AM Korean Standard Time (KST). Concept Photo on April 21, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Concept Photo on April 22, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Concept Photo on April 23, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Some music ## on April 27, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Photos/Videos on April 29, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Highlight Medley on May 12, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Main track and music video poster on May 12, 2025, at 0 AM KST. The main track's official music video teaser will be released May 13, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Main Track D-1 poster on May 14, 2025, at 00:00 AM KST. Main Track's official music video and album release on May 16, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

The pre-order for the upcoming album Echo has started from April 15, 2025, at Korean Standard Time. It is slated for release on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. Meanwhile, Run Jin episode 31 features special guests, such as TXT's Taehyun, Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Jay, Jungwon, and Son Dongpyo.

