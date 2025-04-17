Who is Choi Ye-na? All you need to know about the Former IZ*ONE member set to feature on BTS' Jin's upcoming solo album track, 'Loser'

Choi Ye-na, who is well-known by her stage name Yena, was a member of the girl group IZ*ONE. She is now set to be featured in BTS' Jin's solo album track, Loser, from ECHO. On April 16, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official tracklist of the BTS singer's upcoming second solo album.

For the unversed, Yena rose to fame in 2018 when she competed in Mnet's reality competition series Produce 48. Her performance landed her a spot in the final lineup of IZ*ONE, which also included LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon, Sakura, and idol-actress Jo Yu-ri, among others. After debuting with IZ*ONE she became the main rapper and second lead dancer in the group.

However, the girl group was disbanded in April 2021, and Yena transitioned to a solo career. She signed with Yuehua Entertainment to pursue her career as a soloist. She made her solo debut on January 17, 2022, with her extended-play (EP) Smiley.

The EP's title track had the same moniker and featured Vengeance rapper BIBI. Additionally, the EP did well commercially, and in its first week of release, it sold over 64,000 copies.

Yena continued to build her discography with subsequent releases: her second EP Smartphone, in August 2022, the single album Love War in January 2023, and the single album Hate XX in June 2023, which included the track Hate Rodrigo.

BTS's Jin announces second solo mini-album ECHO, including collab with Yena

Aside from music, Yena has branched out into acting and hosting on television. Her first acting credit was in the web series The World of My 17, and she had also started a hosting role on her own variety show Yena's Animal Detective, where she explored her curiosities about animals.

Not many would know, but Choi Ye-na was diagnosed with lymphoma at a very young age. However, she managed to overcome that and followed her dreams of being in the music industry, and started her journey by attending Hanlim Multi Art School.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin is poised to make a significant return to the music scene with his second solo mini-album, ECHO, scheduled for release on May 16, 2025. Here is the entire tracklist:

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. YENA) Rope It 구름과 떠나는 여행 (On a Journey With the Clouds) Background 오늘의 나에게 (To Today’s Me)

Expand Tweet

ECHO follows Jin's debut solo album, Happy, which was released on November 15, 2024. The debut solo album showcased his versatility, featuring pop-funk tracks like I'll Be There, Running Wild, and a ballad collaboration with Red Velvet's Wendy titled Heart on the Window.

The official tracklist for ECHO was released on April 16, and the album contains seven tracks. The lead single from Jin's forthcoming EP is Don't Say You Love Me. Pre-orders are currently available through official BIGHIT platforms, allowing fans to secure their copies ahead of the release date.

In addition to releasing his music, Jin also provided the track Close to You for the Netflix K-drama When the Stars Gossip, which premiered on January 26, 2025. Furthermore, BTS' Jin is currently featured on Netflix's reality show Kian's Bizarre B&B, which will air its finale episodes on April 22.

