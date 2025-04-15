“Really so professional and smart” — Fans react to Jin's witty response on recommending another BTS member for Kian's Bizarre B&B

On April 15, 2025, Netflix held a press conference for Kian's Bizarre B&B cast members like BTS' Jin, Kian84 (Kim Hee-min), Ji Ye-eun, and the show's director, Jung Hyo-min. During the interview, reporters asked the BTS star if he would like to recommend another bandmate of his for the reality show.

In response, the Grammy-nominated musician said that he is his favorite member, hence, he wouldn't recommend any other BTS member for the show.

"My favorite BTS member to work with is also myself. I would not recommend any other because I love this trio." (as translated by @mhereonlyforbts)

Fans lauded the BTS idol's presence of mind and witty response to the horde of questions from the paparazzi. They underscored that the singer skillfully steered clear of naming another band member, which could have raised further speculations of "favoritism" among netizens.

One fan lauded the K-pop idol for his "professional and smart" answer and wrote on X:

"He's really so professional and smart..."

Admirers discussed on social media that the Running Wild singer-songwriter's response was appropriate, and this would protect him from netizens who would have twisted "his words if he mentioned one name."

"He's so smart because he make sure no one can't twist his words if he mention one name," a fan wrote.

"Reports were throwing all short of questions at him trying to get any kind of negetive headlines from press con bt Seokjin knew how to handle them gracefully lol like they are not aware of his game he isn't someone who fall for thier bulls**t," another fan added.

"But I think he is very smart and polite to redirect the focus back to this show and the original cast," another fan said.

Several fans joined the online discourse and agreed, stating that if Jin had taken any names of his BTS members, it "would’ve unleashed weeks of discourse and speculation." Furthermore, his witty response "redirected" the press conference's focus to the show.

"Perfect answer bc picking just one name would’ve unleashed weeks of discourse and speculation," a fan remarked.

"He wanted the focus to be on the show not his brothers, that was so cute," another fan noted.

"Tbh not only is this so funny of him but also a smart way for him to keep the media from pressuring the other members," another fan added.

Kian's Bizarre B&B Episodes 4 & 5: From rain-soaked nights to car accidents, the show takes a worrisome turn

Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B continues its whimsical journey in episodes 4, 5, and 6, blending architectural eccentricity with heartfelt human interactions. The series follows webtoon artist Kian84, BTS's Jin, and actress Ji Ye-eun welcome new guests and make new memories with them. However, the latest episodes were fraught with mishaps and accidents.

Episode 4 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B starts with a sudden downpour that disrupts the guests’ stargazing. While some guests head indoors, BTS’ Jin and a few others sleep through the rain outside.

Later, Kian has a minor accident—he slips down the now-slippery slide from the second floor, hits the ship’s railing, and gets a deep cut on his right shin. He’s quickly taken to the hospital for stitches.

By the end of Kian’s Bizarre B&B episode 4, the guests get into a small car accident while trying to look for bugs. Fortunately, everyone was safe, including the two elementary school kids who had visited Kian's guesthouse with their father.

In episode 5 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, Jin heads to the hotel to pick up the Ha family. The two kids and their father (Ha family) stayed for the night instead of returning to Kian's guesthouse after they had a car accident.

Later, Kian’s Bizarre B&B staff (Kian, Jin, and Ye-eun) welcome new guests and convince some of the old guests (KAIST students) to extend their stay at the guesthouse.

Throughout episodes 4 and 5, the series maintains its balance of humor and heart. The hosts' dedication to providing a memorable experience, despite unforeseen challenges, underscores the show's emphasis on human connection and adaptability.

As the team navigates the complexities of managing such an unconventional establishment, viewers are treated to moments of genuine warmth and laughter.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B episodes 4 to 6 further establish the series as a standout in reality television.

