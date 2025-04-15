“I only need Jin” — Kian names Seokjin his ultimate BTS pick for Kian's Bizarre B&B, praises his military-honed charisma and leadership

On April 15, 2025, webtoon artist Kian praised BTS star Kim Seokjin for joining his Netflix reality show, Kian's Bizarre B&B. The series aired its three pilot episodes on April 8 and three new episodes on April 15.

During Netflix's live press conference held on April 15, Kian shared that he had hoped for the Grammy-nominated musician to join his show because of his military accolades. For the unversed, Jin became an Elite Soldier, earned the title Special Warrior, and was the Assistant Drill Instructor during his 18 months of mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea Army.

Kian revealed that the BTS star was the "true leader" in the show and led the pack (guests and the staff) with confidence. As translated by @Jiniya1204,

"And I only need Jin. Because Jin was an assistant instructor in the military service so he has that kind of military moment. He's got charisma. He knows how to really show people what to do. He was like the true leader of the pack, and I was quite confused myself," Kian said.

Kian continued praising the BTS star and called him a "very strong man" and he felt he could achieve "anything and everything" if Jin were beside him.

"But Jin was always there for me. Jin is a very strong man. I knew that if I had Jin, I could do anything and everything."

Kian's Bizarre B&B Episodes 1–4: From Typhoon chaos to oceanic escapades, Jin, Kian & Ye-eun deliver surreal hospitality

Netflix’s Kian's Bizarre B&B has quickly become a standout in reality television, blending architectural eccentricity with heartfelt human interactions.

The series opens with Kian84 envisioning a guesthouse filled with unconventional features. It included a rock climbing wall entrance, fire poles, and a slide plunging into the ocean. Netflix brings this vision to life, constructing the B&B on a floating barge at Ulleungdo Island.

However, a looming typhoon forces a change in plans, redirecting the team and their first guests to a rustic mountain annex accessible only via a precarious monorail. This unexpected detour sets the tone for the series' blend of chaos and camaraderie.

Kian's Bizarre B&B episode 2 kicked off with the team settling into the annex. They face a series of challenges, from smoke-filled cooking attempts to adapting to the minimalistic accommodations. Despite the hurdles, Jin's leadership shines as he guides both staff and guests through the chaos.

This moment was highlighted by Kian during the press conference on April 15, 2025, where he called the BTS idol the "true leader of the pack."

Kian's Bizarre B&B episode 3 continued from where the storm subsided. The team returns to the guesthouse, where guests are introduced to the unconventional entrance and exit methods.

The fourth episode was released on April 15, 2025, and continues to explore the dynamics between the hosts and guests as they adapt to the B&B's peculiarities. Two female guests bid adieu to the guesthouse staff and other guests as they headed back to their regular lives in Seoul.

Jin and Ye-eun decided to go grocery shopping while Kian headed back to the guesthouse (on the cargo ship) and cleaned the bathrooms. Kian also got injured on his right shin while sliding down the slide. Later, the guests had dinner together and ate their meals with their bare hands. It was Kian's idea to make everyone eat in the "Indian way."

Kian's Bizarre B&B is available for streaming on Netflix, with episodes released in batches.

