Kian’s Bizarre B&B  episodes 4-6 recap and highlights: BTS Jin takes the lead as utensil-free chaos unfolds with B&B’s first kid guests

Netflix has released episodes 4 to 6 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B on April 15, 2025. The variety series features BTS’ Jin, webtoon artist Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun. Together, they manage a remote and unconventional bed and breakfast on a quiet island.

Blending reality and comedy, Kian’s Bizarre B&B follows the trio’s unpredictable journey. They welcome new guests, tackle unexpected mishaps, and find joy in the simple moments of island life.

While the first 3 episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B focused on the team settling into their roles, the latest 3 episodes dive deeper. These episodes explore their teamwork, bonding with guests, and the growing dynamic among the hosts.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B Episode 4 Recap: Jin steps up as Kian gets injured, new guests bring laughter and heartfelt moments

Episode 4 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B picks up where episode 3 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B has left off. Rain begins to pour soon after the guests and B&B staff—Kian84, Jin, and Ji Ye-eun—head to bed. Most of them wake up due to the downpour, including Kian. However, Jin continues sleeping soundly in his bunk outside, along with 4 other guests.

The next morning, the 2 female guests depart, leaving behind 3 college students, 3 rock climbers, and 1 female carpenter. After a group photo, the remaining guests set off to explore the island. The staff members see the departing guests off at the port.

After that, Kian proposes making curry and rice for dinner and insists on eating it 'Indian-style'—with hands. Initially surprised, Jin and Ji Ye-eun agree. Just then, they receive a call from a new guest, prompting Jin and Ji Ye-eun to go shop for groceries. Kian returns to clean the barge and oversee the setup of a makeshift pool in the ocean attached to the B&B.

While tidying up, Kian struggles with toilet paper flying in the wind but manages to regain control. He later personalizes plates for guests as momentous, attempting to carve their names using chopsticks, scissors, and even a drill.

Meanwhile, Jin and Ji Ye-eun return with new guests —a father and his two elementary-school-aged sons. The children are thrilled by the climbing wall and the newly installed waterslide. Jin demonstrates the climb and guides them up safely. Once they check in, the pool and slide are officially in use, with the kids joyfully jumping in with their father and Kian.

Due to poor weather, the rock climbers return early to the B&B and decide to modify the climbing wall to make it more child-friendly. Ji Ye-eun goes to pick them up by boat, while Jin begins prepping dinner. During the dinner preparation, Kian goes downstairs to fetch some ingredients from outside the main B&B house.

While sliding down the slides that are slippery from the rain, he slips and injures his leg. He is immediately taken to the hospital for a check-up.

With Kian gone, Jin and Ji Ye-eun step up. Jin, unfamiliar with cooking rice, learns through an online search and completes the meal. Ji Ye-eun looks after the kids, while the safety around the B&B is enhanced with added padding.

As planned, guests are instructed to wash their hands and enjoy dinner the Indian way. Despite initial hesitation, everyone embraces the experience. Later, Kian returns from the hospital and joins them.

That night, Kian notices no one is using the uniquely designed tea room. He heads there with a drink. Jin joins him, and they reflect on the day. Kian praises Jin for stepping up to take the responsibilities after he has been gone, while Jin admits he’s genuinely enjoying the experience.

Expand Tweet

After dinner, two college students and the father with his sons head to a nearby forest to observe bugs. On their return, their car meets with a minor accident. Though unhurt, the children are shaken, and the family spends the night in a nearby hotel.

The next morning, in Kian’s Bizarre B&B, hearing about the incident, Jin goes to check on them and bring them back to the B&B. During the ride back, he cheers them up with jokes. Later, with the carpenter on board, Jin built benches for the barge’s deck as Kian had wanted.

Later, the 3 college students and the carpenter prepare to check out. Kian persuades 2 students to stay one more night in the B&B. Before others leave, he takes everyone out for lunch before the rest depart. After saying goodbye to them, the staff return to their designated tasks.

Jin goes to return the bikes with the remaining students that they have borrowed, while Ji Ye-eun and Kian prep dinner—rice balls and scrambled eggs. Later, Jin and Ji Ye-eun add cold noodles to the meal. The staff and the guests once again eat with their hands.

Despite the fun, the climbing pole remains one of the challenges in Kian’s Bizarre B&B. To help the guests, Jin puts a life jacket on them and pulls them up by their shoulder straps.

That night, the father of the two boys opens up to Kian about being in stage 4 lung cancer. He shares his desire to spend time with his sons without them knowing the full extent of his illness. Kian becomes emotional, recalling his own father's battle with lung cancer.

The next morning, all guests check out. Before leaving, Jin notices two badminton rackets, with the eldest son. He decides to have a match with him. However, the air doesn't let the match go well as the shuttle keep flying around.

The kid shares that he is going to enter a tournament this year. Playing with BTS' Jin and hearing him asking if he is going to play professionally will always be memorable for him. Later, still touched by the father's confession, Kian gifts them a painting of the three of them as a farewell.

Afterward, the staff clean the B&B, cook lunch, and do laundry. A lighthearted moment occurs when Ji Ye-eun accuses Jin while dusting the blanket, of shaking the blankets too hard to be funny, making her bounce. They try washing towels with their feet but soon decide to keep those for personal use.

Expand Tweet

Later in Kian’s Bizarre B&B's episode 6, a new group arrives— a mix of four college students and recently graduated students, and one former MMA fighter. The students cheer as Ji Ye-eun pilots the boat towards the B&B and grow more excited upon seeing the climbing wall.

They check in with enthusiasm, followed by the MMA fighter. When Jin tells them about the water slide, they unanimously shout "Yes," prompting Kian to joke that it reminds him of military training. The newly checked-in guests enjoy the slide, followed by Jin diving in shouting, “I love you, ARMY!”

Dinner is once again served 'Indian-style'. Post-meal, the group discusses heading to the gym. The episode 6 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B ends with previews of a playful boxing matches between the hosts and guests in the upcoming episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is set to wrap up its quirky journey with the final batch of 3 episodes arriving on April 22, 2025.

