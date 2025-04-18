"Netflix does what the country didn't do"— Fans praise BTS' Jin's Kian's Bizarre B&B for "nationalistic subtitle," calling Dokdo by its Korean name

Netflix is earning applause from Korean viewers for taking an apparent stance on the Dokdo dispute issue in its latest variety show, Kian’s Bizarre B&B, starring BTS' Jin. Dokdo, located in the Sea of Japan, is a group of islets.

In episode 6, which premiered on April 15, 2025, a scene showed a group of guests of the B&B—a father and his two sons—visiting Dokdo. The scene sparked attention not just for the emotional family trip but for how the island was presented in subtitles.

The trio departed from Ulleungdo Island, near which the B&B's barge is anchored. They arrived in Dokdo by boat, waving the Korean flag and in celebration shouting the traditional cheer “mansae!” which in English translates to "long live!"

What stood out most to viewers was the way the platform labeled “Dokdo” in its Japanese subtitles. Instead of using the Japanese term “Takeshima,” Netflix opted for 독도 (Dokdo in Hangul) and “独島” (Dokdo in Kanji) alongside the Japanese phonetic “ドクト” (Dokuto), aligning with Korea's official stance.

Given past criticisms of Netflix's subtitle choices, such as labeling the East Sea as the Sea of Japan, this moment marked a rare instance of alignment with Korean sentiment, as per media outlet KBIZoom.

The scene in Kian’s Bizarre B&B also sparked emotional and thought-provoking reactions from Korean netizens. Comments from Korean netizens highlighted their appreciation. One Korean viewer wrote,

"Netflix does what the country didn't do."

As the show brought attention to a sensitive territorial issue on an international platform, fans took to social media to express a mix of pride and admiration and even comment on Jin’s military service.

"When the message we deliver on the global stage has an impact that transcends culture and history, it becomes a truly global cultural exchange," said a netizen.

"Wow, this is seriously the best!! Long live Ki-an-jang!! Long live Netflix!! Long live Dokdo!!!" posted an X user.

"Honestly, ha should have exempted himself from military service and taken this picture What is the opportunity cost now?" shared another netizen.

Korean fans flooded online communities with emotional and patriotic responses. Many praised BTS’ Jin and the show for highlighting Korea’s sovereignty over Dokdo in such a meaningful way.

"Cancun, Mexico and New York When I went out to play I said I came from Korea Oh BTS, you say you love Korea~ I like Korea And then they gave us even more service..." shared an ARMY.

"The meaning of Dokdo Samcheonja Suhaengbon is revived Thank you bulletproof," commented one netizen.

"The power of a cultural powerhouse that Mr. Kim Gu hoped for. Seokjin, who is also Nam Gil-bae's close friend Fighting in the future," said a fan.

"Bulletproof as President In this presidential election, I just want the Democratic Party to be the party that wants to be, and I hope BTS runs for president," added a fan.

Dokdo dispute: A century-long struggle over sovereignty and historical legacy

Dokdo, known in South Korea as it, known as Takeshima in Japan, and internationally as Liancourt Rocks —a name derived from a French whaling ship that charted the area in 1849. As per the BBC, despite their small size and limited economic value, the islets have been at the heart of a long-standing territorial dispute. The over-a-century-long dispute involves three countries: South Korea, Japan, and North Korea.

The islets consist of two main islands and approximately 35 smaller rocks, with a total surface area of 0.187 square kilometers and a highest elevation of 168.5 meters on the West Islet. South Korea administers the islets and has maintained a presence there since 1954, with the Korea Coast Guard stationed on the islets.

Administratively, the country designates Dokdo as part of Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang Province. The BBC reports that Japan, however, considers the territory part of Okinoshima in Shimane Prefecture. The dispute's origins trace back to conflicting interpretations of historical documents and territorial jurisdiction, particularly concerning the islets’ status before and after World War II.

South Korea asserts its sovereignty over Dokdo based on historical, geographical, and legal grounds, as per the outlet. Korean historical texts such as the Samguk Sagi and Annals of the Joseon Dynasty contain references to a landmass called Usando, which South Korea identifies as Dokdo.

The South Korean government argues that the islets were incorporated into Korean territory in 1900, well before Japan’s annexation of Korea in 1910. As per the news outlet International Relations Review, the country maintains that the islands were returned to Korean jurisdiction after Japan’s defeat in World War II. They considered the islets as an irrefutable part of Korean territory under both historical and international law.

Japan, however, claims that it established sovereignty over the islands in the mid-17th century and incorporated them into Shimane Prefecture in 1905. The Japanese government asserts that South Korea’s control of the islets since 1954 is unlawful.

Expand Tweet

As per the outlet, they claim that the islets are not included in the territory Japan has renounced in the post-war San Francisco Peace Treaty. The Japanese perspective is that their sovereignty over the islets predates South Korea’s occupation and was legally confirmed during the early 20th century.

Meanwhile, North Korea also claims the islets as part of its territory, aligning with its broader claim over the entire Korean Peninsula. While North Korea’s claim is less prominent in the international discussion, it adds another layer of complexity to the territorial dispute.

Since World War II, the dispute over Dokdo has remained unresolved, with South Korea continuing to maintain administrative control. In 1954, Japan proposed taking the matter to the International Court of Justice.

However, South Korea rejected the proposal, asserting that there is no legitimate dispute regarding the islets’ sovereignty. South Korea insists that Dokdo is undeniably part of its territory and should not be subjected to international legal arbitration.

As per the outlet, the dispute has contributed to ongoing tensions in South Korea-Japan relations, also exacerbating political divisions within South Korea itself. The issue of Dokdo also frequently resurfaces in diplomatic negotiations, public protests, and political speeches.

For example, Japan’s annual “Takeshima Day” and references to the islets in official documents have drawn strong protests from South Korea. Domestically, the issue has fueled political tensions, with President Yoon facing criticism for a perceived leniency toward Japan and omitting historical grievances in key speeches.

While the dispute has practical implications regarding territorial control, its symbolic significance is even greater, representing historical grievances and national sovereignty for South Korea. It represents not only territorial sovereignty but also a reminder of the painful legacy of Japanese colonialism.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B, now streaming on Netflix, brings an unconventional spin to the guesthouse reality genre. Set on a floating barge near Ulleungdo Island in the Sea of Japan, the show follows Kian84, BTS’ Jin, and comedian Ji Ye-eun as they welcome guests to a handmade bed and breakfast.

Kian84 leads the creative vision, designing the entire setup himself. With production led by the team behind Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, the series delivers a mix of warmth, eccentricity, and unexpected challenges—offering viewers a refreshing break from traditional reality formats.

