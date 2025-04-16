"This is huge" — Fans react as BTS' Jin's Kian's Bizarre B&B ranks #6 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows with 2M views in first week release

On April 16, 2025, BTS' Jin starring reality show Kian's Bizarre B&B ranked No. 6 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows. The series amassed over 2 million views in the first week of its global release.

Ad

Set against the backdrop of Ulleungdo Island, Kian’s Bizarre B&B centers around Kian84, a renowned webtoon artist known for his eccentric creativity. He embarks on an ambitious project to construct an unconventional guesthouse.

The B&B boasts imaginative features such as a towering rock-climbing wall entrance, a giant slide exit, and an outdoor bed under the open sky, providing guests with an experience that defies traditional hospitality norms.

Joining Kian84 are BTS' Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun, who take on the roles of staff members navigating the challenges of running this extraordinary establishment. The BTS singer earns the nickname "MacGyver Jin" for braving the typhoon and handling every challenge that arises at Kian's bizarre guesthouse.

Ad

Trending

The show's debut sparked a wave of positive reactions from viewers around the world. One fan remarked,

"This is huge ranked #6 on Netflix’s Global Non-English Shows! If you watch the show, you’ll see how smoothly SeokJin handled everything even in tough situations. Ye Eun is so sweet and lovable. And Kian so unique and natural"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans mentioned how much they love watching Kian's Bizarre B&B every Tuesday and called it "addicting."

"Okay but this show is genuinely so addicting," a fan wrote.

"Still one of the most entertaining shows ever. Episode 5 is such a great mix. Go watch if you haven’t," another fan wrote.

"Really enjoyed episodes 4 to 6 so much more than the first three episodes. It was just so packed with fun, chaotic, and heartwarming vibes so i hope more people would tune in," another fan added.

Ad

Others shared that their parents joined in to watch Kian's Bizarre B&B with them and enjoyed it thoroughly.

"THIS IS A CERTIFIED HIT MY LORD. JIN YOU ARE A STAR," a fan commented.

"SEEING THIS NEW LOVABLE SIDE OF JIN. HOW SUBTLY CARING AND KIND HE IS AND VERY VERY HARDWORKING AND JUST EVERYTHING I LOVE YOU MORE AND MORE JINIE," another fan said.

Ad

"My mum joined me watching this and she enjoyed it," another fan added.

BTS’ Jin, Ji Ye-eun, and Kian84 navigate unpredictable challenges in Episodes 4–6 of Kian's Bizarre B&B

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fourth episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B introduces viewers to the logistical complexities of operating a floating guesthouse, such as the slippery slides. Ji Ye-eun shines as the B&B's boat captain, having obtained a boating license specifically for this endeavor. They meet new guests as a father checks in with his two young sons, the Ha family.

Meanwhile, Jin continues to impress with his adaptability. From culinary duties to maintenance tasks, he embodies the moniker "MacGyver Jin," seamlessly handling various responsibilities.

Ad

In the fifth installment of Kian's Bizarre B&B, the trio faces unforeseen challenges that test their resilience and teamwork. A sudden equipment malfunction threatens the day's operations, prompting Kian to head to the hospital as he hurts his right shin. The Netflix staff immediately adds safety nets and measures to avoid any further casualties.

Three male guests who called themselves as "Mad Rock Team" helped Kian and Jin fix the rocks on the rock climbing wall in Kian's Bizarre B&B. They replaced and rearranged the rocks on the walls to accommodate even kids.

Ad

Kian gets into a heart-to-heart conversation with Dam and Yul's father. Mr. Ha reveals that he has lung cancer and it has spread throughout his body and so he is trying to spend a much time as he can with his two sons. This makes Kian emotional as he opens up about losing his father to lung cancer.

In the sixth episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B, the staff bids farewell to the Ha family, the KAIST students, and the Mad Rock Team. Kian, Jin, and Ye-eun clean the guesthouse and do laundry to get ready for their new guest arrivals in the evening.

Ad

At night, Kian goes to meet Dam, Yul, and his father, as they were in a different hotel. He gives them a hand-painted portrait and wishes them luck.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kian’s Bizarre B&B will air its three finale episodes (episode 7, 8, and 9) on April 22, 2025, on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More