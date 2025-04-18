"This is ridiculous" — Fans slam SM Entertainment over Girls' Generation Taeyeon's Japan concert cancellation due to equipment shipment delays

SM Entertainment is facing backlash after announcing the sudden cancellation of Girls' Generation Taeyeon's upcoming concerts in Japan, just days before the scheduled performances. Taeyeon, currently on her The TENSE tour, was set to perform at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on April 19 and 20, 2025.

These were her only planned stops in Japan for the tour. However, on April 17 KST, the company released a statement confirming the shows would no longer proceed as scheduled due to delayed equipment shipments.

According to the agency, essential concert gear used throughout the Asia tour had not arrived in Japan, making it "extremely difficult" to prepare the venue in time. As per the statement shared by the news outlet Koreaboo, SM explained:

"The equipment used for the Asia tour is currently being transported to Japan, but it has not yet arrived in the country. As a result, it has become extremely difficult to make adequate preparations for the concerts. After thorough discussions with all relevant parties and exploring every possible option, we have concluded that it is not feasible to hold the concerts under optimal conditions."

The company expressed regret for the inconvenience and stated that rescheduling options are being explored, with updates to follow once confirmed.

"We sincerely apologize for the great inconvenience this may cause to all those who were looking forward to the performances. We are currently considering the possibility of rescheduling the concerts. Further information and updates will be announced as soon as they are decided. We kindly ask for your understanding and patience," the statement read.

Following the announcement, fans took to social media, voicing their frustration and disbelief. Many criticized the company's planning, questioning how such logistical issues were not addressed well in advance. One fan commented on X:

"F**k the equipment all Taeyeon needs is a mic and the stage nah this is ridiculous…"

A netizen's reaction on X (Image via X/@_nicholas309)

Many netizens criticized SM Entertainment, with one commenting that the cancellation was "disappointing."

"I STIL LCANT WRAP MY HEAD AROUND THIS PATHETIC EXCUSE taeyeon is not some nugu artist. this isnt SM’s first time doing an intl concert. Also for a two day concert, you’d expect the logistics to be planned properly but nooo. just insane unprofessionalism," said this netizen.

"Taeyeon’s japan concert is cancelled bc the equipments and stuff to be used are still being shipped to japan like what the f*ck… it’s been a week since her last concert they clearly have more than enough time to prepare for it," posted an X user.

"No plan B? no emergency plan? nothing? don't you know yourself SM? this is really disappointing," mentioned another netizen.

"years of preparing concerts and you are telling me the equipment is not shipped on time?? is this a joke" read a comment on X.

Adding to the disappointment, Taeyeon personally addressed the situation through a fan messaging app. She apologized to SONEs, expressing her heartbreak over the sudden news. Many voiced their support for the singer while calling out SM Entertainment for poor planning and mismanagement.

"This is so embarrassing for them because Taeyeon apologized first before any of you, and there wasn’t even an official statement at all. Ty was right repeated mistakes with no improvement whatsoever. It’s honestly shameful for such a big agency," said one netize.

"I feel so bad that she keeps apologizing bc of sm's incompetency.We know how much she values her fans & she feels way worse than anyone rn. I rmember how she fought for the s con in Mnl stop so it won't be cancelled:( I hope this won't make her feel too sad.We got your back, TY!" commented one fan.

"Taeyeon you should be furious, it's really too much for SM. The 2-day Japanese concert was sold out, 15k capacity, hotels have already been booked, many people have flown to Japan too. It's crazy heartbreaking to imagine if I came from Bali to Jakarta just to watch the concert but it was canceled on the day before!" shared this an individual on X.

Taeyeon expresses frustration and apologizes to fans following Japan concert cancellation

Following the announcement, Taeyeon reached out to fans through a private messaging platform. She expressed deep regret and shared her emotional response to the cancellation. As translated to English by Koreaboo, the singer remarked:

"After hearing about the Japan concert cancellation, I was so worried about SONEs that I didn’t know what to say. I hate this entire situation, and I am so sorry to SONEs. It feels like everyone’s efforts and expectations for my concert flew away instantly, like it was stolen. I don’t know how to express how empty and desolate I feel."

The singer thanked fans for their continued support and comfort despite the unexpected setback. She also criticized the repeated mishandling of the tour's logistics, saying:

"This whole situation….the repeated mistakes, the whole process is so disappointing and frustrating that I can’t believe it. But I know SONE must be even more shocked than I. Thank you for comforting me during this ridiculous situation."

Taeyeon's TENSE tour has kicked off in Seoul on March 7, 2025, and is set to wrap up in Hong Kong on June 7, 2025. Spanning eight major cities across Asia, the tour will resume with a concert in Macau on April 26, followed by stops in Singapore, Bangkok, and finally, Hong Kong.

