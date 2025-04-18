“She is not your Jungkookie”— Kian Bizarre B&B fans in stitches as BTS' Jin’s unleashes peak chaos towards Ji Ye-eun, bedsheet banter goes viral

BTS’ Jin’s playful antics toward his co-star Ji Ye-eun in Kian’s Bizarre B&B are drawing comparisons to his well-documented behavior with bandmate Jungkook. Fans have always described his and Jungkook’s relationship as chaotic and sibling-like, given that they are the oldest and youngest members of BTS.

One particular moment from the show that's going viral is the “blanket banter.” In this scene, Jin and Ye-eun are seen holding opposite ends of a blanket and shaking it in an up-and-down motion. What starts as gentle movement quickly escalates when the BTS member begins shaking the blanket vigorously. Ye-eun, unable to keep up with the pace, bursts into laughter.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the scene. They began comparing it to similar moments between the two BTS stars, pointing out how the older one's mischievous energy always brings out funny reactions. The show was filled with such light-hearted moments, sparking many humorous comments from viewers.

"She was about to fly with the blanket!!! A fan exclaimed.

"He almost made ye-eun fly," a fan said.

"Yeeun is like the sister jin never had," a fan remarked.

Fans visibly couldn't hold themselves back from comparing these antics to Jungkook.

"He is treating her like she is a guy or Jk..i was laughing so hard at this," a fan expressed.

"They're so sibling coded," a fan coined.

"He really needs his Jungkook back," a fan compared.

Jin and Ji Ye-eun display "sibling behavior" in Kian's Bizarre B&B

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a reality show where host Kian84 runs a bed and breakfast guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island in Korea. The show takes viewers through quirky adventures and unexpected moments as Kian guides his guests through island life. The nine-episode series is streaming on Netflix, with six episodes currently released and three more yet to air.

In these episodes, BTS’ Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun have displayed hilarious chemistry that fans can’t get enough of. Their dynamic has sparked plenty of laughter, especially following the now-viral "blanket banter" moment. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

In one of the other scenes, Ye-eun took the BTS singer's slippers without informing him, leaving him puzzled and searching all over for them. In another, when asked by producers which food items to cancel during a challenge, the BTS star mischievously removed the ones Ye-eun liked, just to tease her.

During a slide task, Jin, Ye-eun, and Kian were hanging from a rope. The BTS singer and Ye-eun decided to prank Kian by pretending they’d all let go. In the end, only Kian fell, while the other two shared a hearty laugh.

This playful energy reminded fans of a Run BTS episode where the I'll Be There singer and Jungkook tricked V into jumping into a pool before throwing him in alone.

With three episodes still to come, Kian’s Bizarre B&B continues to be a delightful treat, especially for BTS fans enjoying Jin’s naturally chaotic behavior.

