Who is Ji Ye-eun? All you need to know about the South Korean actress who starred alongside BTS’ Jin on Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B

On Tuesday, April 8, the South Korean Netflix show Kian's Bizarre B&B, starring BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-eun, landed on the internet. Ji Ye-eun is a South Korean actress, and following the premiere of the show's first three episodes, fans and viewers were naturally intrigued to learn more about the show's co-star, Ji Ye-eun.

Ad

The South Korean actress and entertainment figure initially kickstarted her career through appearances on web series and short films. However, she soon gained recognition by participating in South Korean reality shows and variety programs, like SNL Korea and Running Man. The following article will expand more on the actress and her career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

All you need to know about the co-star of BTS' Jin, Ji Ye-eun, in the latest Netflix show, Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Ji Ye-eun is a 30-year-old South Korean actress who debuted in the industry through her web drama How To, a Piki Pictures production, in 2017. Following that, she appeared in several other web dramas, such as Yellow and Taste of Cat. She also starred in various short films such as Night Has Come, Okay, Acting Class, and more, further establishing herself in the entertainment industry.

Ad

Her big break was her appearance in the variety program corner, MZ Office in SNL Korea. She took part in various roles from season 3 to season 7. She also first appeared in the variety program Running Man in June 2024 and appeared in a few other episodes as a guest in the following weeks. The actress became a permanent member of Running Man by the end of December 2024.

Ad

In January 2025, at the 2024 SBS Entertainment, she won the Rising Star Award alongside Kang Hoon for their appearance in Running Man. She played the role of Seonah Jang. One of the other broadcasting shows she's appeared in is Mdromeda Studio's Dining Table, another section on SNL Korea that stood as a reality cooking show.

On the other hand, the actress was also known for her special appearance in the 2024 K-drama series Good Partner. Due to the familiarity she garnered among netizens and other fans, people naturally caught Ji Ye-eun during her appearance in the latest Netflix show, Kian's Bizarre B&B. The show revolves around Kian84, a cartoonist and entertainer.

Ad

Ad

Alongside Kian84 are BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-eun, who support the main host's aim to manage an unconventional bed and breakfast guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. The three of them take up different tasks to run the guesthouse. Combining the elements of healing and humor, the show aims to provide a unique and distinctive experience for the guests at Kian's Bizarre B&B.

The show holds a total of nine episodes, and three episodes are expected to be released every Tuesday on Netflix. Therefore, the finale of the show is scheduled to be released on April 22. Given that the first three episodes received several positive reviews from fans and netizens, people are excited to see what the upcoming episodes have in store for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More