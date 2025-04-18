"1k capacity only?" — RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Korean venue leaves fans divided as BTS Jin announces his maiden solo world jaunt

On April 17, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR solo world tour. The voyage would kick off on June 28 at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea. However, this particular venue elicited confusion among fans due to its limited seats.

For the unversed, the Auxiliary Stadium is different from the Goyang Stadium, which has over 41,153 capacity. Meanwhile, the newly structured Goyang Auxiliary Stadium can hold up to 1,000 people. Since this is the first venue of the BTS singer's world tour, it left fans perplexed since his following sets will take place in Japan's Kyocera Dome, which has a capacity of over 55,000 seats.

The BTS fandom went to town on social media as they speculated several theories behind the idol's decision to choose the venues for his tours. They conjectured that perhaps the venue would accommodate over 1,000 spectators in a standing arrangement rather than seated. One fan commented on X:

"Wait I am confused. 2 venues in Japan with 9k and 55k capacity, all American and European venues being 20k or more but SK one being 1k capacity only? Why?"

Fans discussed various possibilities of the artist organising some RUN JIN games activities for fans before setting out for Japan. A few even speculated that perhaps the BTS singer chose those venues that did not collide with his bandmate j-hope's ongoing solo world tour so that every fan could experience some BTS events.

"I feel like they chose diff cities than hobi intentionally to give access to army who couldn't go to hobi locations," a fan wrote.

"Goyang auxillary stadium i think only fits 1000 in the stands. but for the coldplay concert yesterday, all the standing ticket holders lined up on the grass field. about 22,000! seokjin has mentioned before one of his dreams is to do a large, outdoor concert. I think this is it," another fan wrote.

"Everyone worried abt Goyang Stadium having only 1k capacity bt i think he has plan cus it's multi-purpose stadium he probably gonna do some Run Jin activity with audience that's why he chose this venue if I'm right THIS IS GONNA BE ONE OF A KINDA TOUR THAT NO ONE HAS DONE BEFORE," another fan added.

A few fans were disappointed that the BTS singer's tour venues excluded major cities like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and more.

"Who knows the first Seoul date in the auxiliary stadium is to film the run Jin ep with Armys and then later he announces a encore concert again in Seoul," a fan said.

"If goyang auxiliary stadium’s capacity is really just 1k then that’s really nuts….. 1k capacity at home base on festa month which will attract insane numbers of army from across the world…. i dont understand at all," another fan added.

"50,000 seats at Kyocera Dome, Japan! Congratulations! 1000 seat at Goyang Stadium, Korea! What's going on! It's standing, right? Tell me it's standing!!! Brazil, Argentina, and the Arab. We want additional concerts! We need to add more Europe and Asia too...! They haven't seen Jin for too long. Please," another fan remarked.

BTS' Kim Seokjin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR world tour dates and deets

This is the first time that the Running Wild singer would set out for a solo world tour. Although specific details about his tour are yet to be disclosed by BIGHIT MUSIC, fans speculate that it would be an amalgamation of fun, games, and music.

Furthermore, the BTS idol is reported to become the first K-pop solo act to headline London's The O2 Arena in the venue's history.

Here are the dates and venues of Jin's upcoming tour:

June 28: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30: Newark, Prudential Center

July 31: Newark, Prudential Center

August 5: London, The O2

August 6: London, The O2

August 9: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome

August 10: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome

In the meantime, the BTS singer is set to release his second solo album titled ECHO with the lead track Don't Say You Love Me and six other songs.

