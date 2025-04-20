"This is how Taehyung smells like?" - Fans react as BTS' V’s rumored Celine visit with Hyungsik and Hyoshin sparks buzz over his choice of perfume

On April 20, 2025, fans of BTS’ Taehyung (V) were sent into a frenzy online following a post by a Japanese fan. The fan on X, @bts_v_twinleaf, claimed to have encountered the star at a Celine store. According to the viral post, Taehyung reportedly visited the store accompanied by friends Park Hyo-shin and Park Hyung-sik.

Ad

The fan claimed that she happened to be on the same floor and even rode the same elevator as him. According to her, the store staff allegedly mentioned Taehyung's perfume, rumored to be Celine’s Reptile Eau de Parfum.

As translated by user @aboutthvmusic on X, the OP wrote:

"Celine shop staff told her that Taehyung went with Hyosin and Hyungsik last week , and together they bought sunglass ,clothes etc. The staff told her which perfume Tae has and gave her the mint that Tae got too."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Described by Celine as a scent with top notes of cedar, leather, pepper, and musky undertones, the fragrance immediately went viral. Fans rushed to purchase it or at least read about it, and it quickly became a trending topic on social media.

Many joked about how surreal it felt to now know what Taehyung possibly smells like. An X user, @urpurplelina, wrote:

"So this is how Tae hyung smells like? Hell yeah."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also flocked to the internet and stores in search of the perfume.

"I need this perfume rn," a fan commented.

"Explains why everyone said he smelled musky... he's so hot," another person added.

"Pulled out the sample of Celine perfume I bought just to smell it. It smells so nice!," an X user wrote.

"You CANT give me this info and expect me to be normal about it," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

The news quickly spread across social media, with phrases like “Celine perfume" dominating timelines. The fans also expressed their satisfaction, noting that V has been spending quality time with his friends amid his military service.

"Celine is trending on Twitter just ’cause Taeh yung’s perfume got revealed. Oh Kim Tae hyung… the power you hold is not even real," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Makes me so happy to see that towards the end of his service he is taking up his vacation days and has more freedom. Hes worked so hard and love that he spends some time with his friends," a fan remarked.

"The man with expensive taste," a netizen added.

More about BTS' Taehyung's military service & recent updates

The perfume reveal only added to the ongoing admiration V has been receiving. Just a day earlier, an Instagram post by one of his fellow soldiers in the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) described him as a reliable and inspiring teammate. The soldier wrote:

Ad

"I was thankful for during my military service, but I couldn't express them in words, so I'm here to convey my sincerity like this. I was really inspired by seeing you win first place in shooting as a 'full-shot marksman despite your overall poor health, including your shoulders and thighs."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The soldier shared that despite having shoulder and thigh issues, V achieved top marks in military drills, including shooting and winter warfare training.

In addition to his military service, V has remained influential through musical releases like Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead, and his special White Christmas remix.

Taehyung was also recognized with the Military Police Excellence Award. He enlisted in December 2023 alongside RM and is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More