"Next BTS is BTS"- Fans cheer as Jimin's Who sets new record for longest-charting song by K-pop act on Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Dynamite

BTS' Jimin has achieved a historic milestone on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his solo track WHO. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Newsis on March 18, the track has officially become the longest-charting K-pop song—across both solo and group acts—in Billboard Hot 100 history, surpassing BTS' global hit Dynamite.

As of this week, WHO has spent 33 weeks on the chart, surpassing BTS' Dynamite, which previously held the record with 32 weeks. Last week, WHO ranked 41st on the chart.

The No. 1 debut for a K-pop song (with Like Crazy) and the longest-charting K-pop song records on the Hot 100 chart now belong to Jimin as a solo artist. WHO now stands alongside other long-charting K-pop hits like PSY’s Gangnam Style (31 weeks) and FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid (25 weeks).

With this achievement, Jimin has become the first K-pop soloist to break a record previously held by his own group. Fans flooded social media with pride and excitement, celebrating the historic moment.

Many highlighted the significance of a BTS member breaking the group's own record, reinforcing the group's continued dominance in the global music scene. One fan on X wrote,

"The next BTS is BTS."

"Kpop industry spent time looking for the next bts only for it to be their members the next bts Is bts," wrote an ARMY (BTS fan).

"SURPASSED HIS OWN GROUP WITH HIS SOLO SONG OH JIMIN THE KING OF KPOP THAT YOU ARE, THE MOST SUCCESSFUL SOLOIST EVER I'M SO PROUD OF YOU," read a comment on X.

"No, seriously, are you crazy? The title song of his second solo album, which was released during his military service and which was focused on zero activities, has taken the place of the hottest K-pop hit song < Get discharged as soon as possible and work like a bee >" wrote a fan.

"For Jimin even to surpass Dynamite & being the longest solo Kpop artist for BB Hot 100... made even more that much beyond belief & beyond legendary with the fact that this all happened while he is in the military without any promotion, even hardly if at all by his own company..," mentioned another.

Fans couldn't hold back their sense of pride as Jimin achieved this historic milestone. They took to social media to celebrate his success, with comments like:

"I'm so proud of jimin, he is most successful kpop soloist in US we never forget what some people did during vibe era for his first entry But now Jimin is first k-soloist debut #1 hot 100 and now he take longest charting song by k-act in hot 100 both records with solo songs," said one netizen.

"ZERO RADIO NO AUTOPLAY NO COLLAB NO 1000 PERFORMANCES NO REMIX EVERY WEEK BARELY ACTIVE HOW CAN YOU NOT SAY FATHER. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN MOST SUCCESSFUL SOLOIST," wrote an X user.

"This insanely huge achievement is impressive for a lottt of reasons but one i find funny is how Jimin never once made a social media post to promote it," posted an individual.

"Did it without any western collabs. Without company push. Organic success. So much love from his fans because he truly deserves the best!!" added one person on X.

Jimin’s WHO wins K-pop Song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards as global success continues

Meanwhile, at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 18, Jimin earned the title of K-Pop Song of the Year for his hit track WHO. Released on July 19, 2024, as the title track from his second solo album Muse, WHO has received widespread praise for its emotional depth and Jimin’s vocals.

The track has been created by a strong production team, including Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, and Tenroc. Blending hip-hop and R&B elements, WHO is known for its catchy rhythm and guitar sounds.

Since its release, WHO has steadily climbed the charts, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite facing tough competition, including a brief one-week drop due to seasonal releases, the track made a strong comeback and continues its impressive run. The track also quickly climbed Spotify’s daily global charts, securing the No. 1 spot within days.

WHO also made an impressive debut in the United Kingdom, landing at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart by July 26, 2024. It became Jimin’s highest-charting solo single in the region. The track’s popularity remained strong, returning to the UK’s top five in January 2025.

The song also made waves in the United States. For the week of August 3, 2024, WHO debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, claiming the title of the highest new entry that week.

It also dominated the Digital Song Sales chart, becoming the best-selling song during its release week. With this, the vocalist secured his sixth No. 1 on the chart, setting a record for the most No. 1 entries by a K-pop soloist.

Globally, WHO recorded 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales in its first week. These numbers propelled it to the top of the Billboard Global 200. The track also dominated the Global Excl. US chart, earning 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside the US.

WHO went on to achieve major certifications as well. It was certified 2× Platinum by the RIAA in the US for surpassing 2 million units sold. In the UK, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) awarded the song a Gold certification after it crossed 400,000 units sold. This achievement made WHO the first Korean solo track since PSY’s Gangnam Style to earn Gold in the UK.

The track also made an appearance at major international sports events. On February 9, 2025, the song played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, during the Serie A clash between Napoli and Udinese. As one of Italy’s biggest stadiums, the venue amplified the song’s cultural presence, highlighting its global reach.

Jimin is expected to complete his mandatory military service and return by June 2025, alongside fellow BTS members SUGA, RM, V, and Jungkook.

