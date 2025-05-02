“Thank you for sharing your vulnerability with us”—Fans emotional as Tablo and BTS’ RM drop hopeful track, Stop The Rain

The much-awaited track by EPIK HIGH's Tablo and BTS' RM is finally out. Dropped on EPIK HIGH's YouTube channel on May 2, 2025, the song features an animated music video and is sung entirely in English.

Fans are touched by the lyrics, with many expressing their views on X. Here's what one user wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your vulnerability with us. Both you and Namjoon are incredible. Incredible song. Incredible art."

Fans called Tablo and RM's song "beyond beautiful," stating that it "hits right in the heart."

"It is beyond beautiful. Thank you so much. It means so much to me already," a fan wrote.

"The song is so good, hits right in the heart. I’m at a loss of words rn but thank you & Joon for being brave enough to bare your heart out w us. Truly, thank u for not giving up. I wish the world offers all of us kindness to ease out our hearts in this cruel world that we live in," another fan replied.

"Thank you for sharing this song, I like the details in the on-screen lyrics especially "f̶o̶r̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ stop the rain" and overall the song is beautiful, I don't have the words to describe how I feel but it went right into my soul," a user wrote.

Several netizens said that they could relate to the song and feel the pain and hope simultaneously through the lyrics.

"You warned me... You said the text would be emotional... But I... I am... I'm just sitting here crying right now. How can there be so much pain and so much hope at the same time? You've touched something in my soul that no one has ever wanted to see or understand," a fan wrote.

"You were right :) it’s not a sad song it’s a song where we just share the sadness so it reduces. Not to say that it didn’t make me cry! And lots of love for vocalists Kim Namjoon & Tablo," another fan replied.

"I’m still swimming in it, letting it soak in. Thank you for having joon on your feature and for both reaching into hard-to-go places so that we may understand and find our own way too," an X user wrote.

This song by Tablo and RM is the second BTS X EPIK HIGH collaboration. The first one was EPIK HIGH's Eternal Sunshine, which was produced by SUGA in 2019.

EPIK HIGH Tablo and BTS RM's Stop the Rain: Ideation, execution, and review

Tablo and RM's Stop the Rain is an R&B track that captures the struggles and pain that a person goes through and turns those emotions into a fight song. As shared by Tablo via an Instagram post dated April 25, 2025, there is a message of hope and resilience in the song, but it is not devoid of a reminder that there are dark days that one has to face to embrace the light.

The song moves in and out of conversational verses, almost like a question and answer between two friends—one with a little more experience than the other, but sharing a similar kind of pain nonetheless.

Stop the Rain presents both Tablo and RM's music styles and reflects their learnings, and experiences. As Tablo described, the tone of the song holds a deeper meaning upon further reflection.

In an interview with Weverse magazine, released on May 2, 2025, Tablo stated that the 'rain' is an indispensable part of the hip-hop trio EPIK HIGH's lyrical motifs. He futher said that the hip-hop trio has always mentioned rain as a symbolic of facing the "hard parts of being young," but also when the rain stops and the sun comes out, it shows how one has "overcome something."

Speaking about the emotional vulnerability in the song Stop the Rain, Tablo explained:

"When that happens, you can’t just sit there wondering, “Can I really write this?” You have to write it raw. And I just want to tell both our fanbases, just in case, that there’s no need to worry. It shows how strong we are that it’s called “Stop The Rain.” It’s actually a hopeful song. (laughs)"

According to the same interview, the song was made two years ago, but RM's military service and EPIK HIGH's then-upcoming release put a temporary pause on the plans. However, it was RM's upcoming military discharge that sparked a conversation to finally release the song. The BTS singer will be discharged from the military in June 2025.

