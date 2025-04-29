"EASTER EGGS???"— Fans react as Epik High's Tablo teases 'Stop The Rain' MV release & potential live performance with BTS' RM

Epik High’s Tablo has confirmed his collaboration song, Stop The Rain, with BTS’ RM will have a music video, creating anticipation among fans. On April 28, 2025, Tablo went live on Stationhead and discussed the upcoming song with RM. He responded to one of the questions, which asked whether the song would have a music video.

Tablo did confirm the music video; however, it will be in the form of an animated visualizer. He said,

“There will be a music video. It’s a beautifully animated visualizer. You’re going to love it, actually. Because it’s filled with surprises & easter eggs… & the great thing is there will be lyrics there & there will be translations.”

Tablo also expressed his desire to perform the song live with the BTS leader if they match schedules. BTS is known for their music video universe interconnected with each other, and Epik High has also received appreciation for their visualizer arts previously.

Given that he mentioned the animated visualizer having Easter eggs, fans could not hold back their excitement. Fans turned to social media to express their thoughts about this collaboration. One fan reacted in excitement,

"EASTER EGGS???"

"Thank u, can't wait to go on a Easter egg hunt. Also, i know the lyrics will hit on a deep level. I'm preparing myself mentally," a user said.

"Easter eggs....#RM is COMING. We are going to be tortured with teasing by RM and all the members. HYYH, everyone should have refreshed themselves. Trivia might be coming," a netizen wrote.

Stop The Rain will be the duo's second musical collaboration after the B-side track All Day, which was a part of Kim Namjoon's first solo album, INDIGO (2022).

"Beyond excited. Visualizer MV, with translations that Tablo will make sure are good (so rely on those T/Ns). And the "artwork will be really good"...the EH / Tablo discography artwork has always been stunning, imho," a user wrote.

"This is going to be amazing. Tablo and Namjoon create magic when they collaborate and I can’t wait for this song!," a fan stated.

"Joon and Tablo gifting us with music, animated art and surprises all at ones. They are also giving us international fans every chance to understand the lyrics. They really care about the clarity of the message here," a netizen mentioned.

Fans expressed their excitement as Tablo revealed he worked on the Stop The Rain visualizer's subtitles himself.

"Oh how I wish BH would release lyrics videos with translations for every release too. The more I hear, the more I'm excited about this collab though. Why is May not coming faster," a fan commented.

"Thank u, can't wait to go on a Easter egg hunt. Also, i know the lyrics will hit on a deep level. I'm preparing myself mentally," another fan commented.

"The fact that Tablo is working on the translations OMG this is gonna be an experience!," a netizen reacted.

Epik High's Tablo shares more details about collab track Stop The Rain with BTS’ RM

On April 25, 2025, Tablo of the renowned hip-hop trio Epik High announced the release of his song Stop The Rain, featuring Namjoon. During his Stationhead live session on April 28, 2025, the Epik High member shared the meaning and the message behind the song.

“You know those times when you feel like you’re at rock bottom, but somehow you manage to keep falling? I think it’s a song about the rain inside of you & how we’re trying to stop that rain,” he said.

Previously, Tablo shared that the lyrics of the song are personal to both artists, and he put a lot of thought into it before deciding to release it. The song was completed before RM's military enlistment in 2023, and Tablo was concerned about whether to release the song due to the personal nature of the lyrics.

However, the BTS member contacted him asking about the song's release, and the Epik High member shared his concern. The INDIGO singer reassured him that it was fine to release the song, and that's when Tablo decided to drop Stop The Rain.

Stop The Rain is scheduled to be out on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm KST.

