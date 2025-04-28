"We are in for an emotional ride" — Fans react as Epik High's Tablo and BTS' RM release new lyrics teaser of 'Stop The Rain'

Epik High’s Tablo and BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) reignited fans’ excitement with the release of the lyrics teaser for their upcoming collaborative single, Stop The Rain. Dropping May 2, the official teaser—shared across Tablo’s social channels—blurs key lyric lines against a backdrop of rain sounds and the duo’s voices, hinting at deeply personal storytelling.

Ad

Early reactions on X have been overwhelmingly emotional after the lyric teaser was dropped on April 28, 2025, with fans praising Tablo’s sensitivity in handling Namjoon's more intimate verses. This marks their first musical partnership since All Day on RM’s December 2022 album Indigo.

Tablo premiered a suspenseful lyrics teaser for Stop The Rain via his Instagram broadcast channel, featuring brief glimpses of the lyrics with select words blacked out to maintain mystery. The clip overlays the artists’ recorded voices atop ambient rainfall, setting an intimate, introspective tone.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Even before hearing a full verse, fans flooded social media with emotional responses. One fan quipped,

"Even my 20/20 eyesight have a hard time reading the lyrics. But from what I could make out - we are in for an emotional ride. I am here for it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additional responses praised the depth of trust between Tablo and RM.

"Oh this is going to hit hard yet I can tell it will also be uplifting like you said it would be. Very personal, deep lyrics yet also relatable. Can’t wait to listen and re-listen and just dig into both of your lyrics and messages," a fan wrote.

Ad

"I'm immensely thankful for Tablo and Epik High and their music. But also thankful that BTS has them as friends. I hope we will have more collabs in the future," another fan added.

"Tablo way of promotion = spoilers. If those are the lyrics I'm not gonna read it I want to wait the song to have the full experience, but thank you. Can't wait for the song," another fan shared.

Ad

Several fans joked about Tablo releasing the lyrics teaser in blur, which made everyone squint their eyes to figure out the actual words and verses from the upcoming song.

"I can barely contain my excitement!!!! We are going to get some great lyricism and I am about to be emotionally wrecked! Can't wait," a fan remarked.

"Ohhh lyrics, thank y.....oh wait...I'm over 40, is this my eyesight or...You want to kerp us on our toes, right? RIGHT? WAITING," another fan joked.

Ad

"Anyone with good eye sight ?? I cannot read this to save my life," another fan said.

What we know about Stop The Rain and Tablo & RM's previous collaborations?

Ad

This collaboration is their first since contributing to RM's debut solo album Indigo in December 2022. On the track All Day, Tablo joined Namjoon to fuse distinctive styles—an experience they’ve cited as a high point in their creative rapport.

According to Epik High's Tablo, both artists agreed the new song needed to diverge starkly from their previous work while still weaving together the common threads of their musical identities. Their partnership dates back to the period when both studied the overlapping emotional landscapes in each other’s discographies.

Ad

Tablo indicated via his Instagram post that the duo began writing Stop The Rain nearly two years ago, with RM recording his part just prior to his military service. Tablo explained that the lyrics felt like “looking at pages out of our journals,” so personal that he hesitated to release them without RM’s blessing.

"Many of you may wonder why I held on to it for so long. Why I didn't just drop it? We were so into it that I didn't realise we were writing such personal lyrics. It was only after he left and I kept listening to it that I realised that it kind of feels like looking at pages out of our journals."

Ad

Ultimately, a phone call from Namjoon gave Tablo the green light, emphasizing mutual respect and the authenticity of their storytelling.

"And if it was just my journal, I would have no problem revealing it but RM's journal is a different story. So to be honest, I didn't really know if it was okay to drop it and I just held on to it and I sat with it for a long time," Tablo said.

Ad

The song promises to showcase Tablo’s narrative-driven hip-hop flair alongside RM’s resonant baritone, united by the motif of rain as both catharsis and metaphor.

Unlike typical K-pop rollouts, Tablo opted for minimal overt promotion, preferring fans to “take it wherever it needs to go” organically. The pre-save link shared in the teaser directs listeners to secure the track ahead of its release.

Fans can expect the full single to arrive on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm KST (May 1, 9 pm PT) across all major streaming services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More