“It's going to be legendary!” — Fans thrilled as TABLO announces collaboration with BTS’ RM on new single 'Stop the Rain'

On April 25, 2025 (KST), EPIK HIGH's TABLO and BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon) announced their latest collaboration, a single titled Stop the Rain. The song is set to be globally released on May 2. This marks their second joint effort, following the success of All Day from Namjoon's 2022 solo album, Indigo.

The upcoming collaborative joint excited fans worldwide. TABLO posted the teaser clip on his official X account, displaying a grazed black background with two black-and-white cards. The audio includes the two artists saying their names out loud:

"TABLO RM"

The clip included no hint of music, with just the sound of rainfall, an attempt to keep the track under wraps and not spoil any part of it beforehand.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and anticipation for "Stop the Rain." One fan wrote on X:

"Can't wait for this collab! Tablo and RM together? It's going to be legendary!"

The announcement sparked discussions and speculation about the song's themes and the creative process behind it, as the news hijacked social media platforms like X, Instagram, Reddit, and more.

"Thank you Tablo! Always a good sound when you both work together, can’t wait," a fan wrote.

"OHHHHHH JOONIE BACK IN BIDNESS LET'S GOOOOOOO!! (anyways. i knew it was gonna be namjoon ever since tablo posted hihi now if we can get hobi or jin on epikase... the teaser on their last episode left me..suspicious," another fan said.

"Namjoon on a song with tablo with "rain" in the title, they are about to get us by our socioeconomics," another fan added.

Several fans discussed TABLO and Namjoon's collaborations over the years.

"Yeah! I can’t wait! From Rain to Forever Rain to Stop(ping) the rain let’s go," a fan remarked.

"If RM is coming of course the rain will stop OR the gloomy rainy season will turn to happy rain," another fan said.

"SO EXCITED OHMYGOD CANT WAIT TO KNOW HOW ITS GONNA SOUND SO SURE ITS A BANGER BUT IN A SOFT WAY," another fan added.

More about the collaborative journey of EPIK HIGH's TABLO and BTS' RM over the years

The relationship between TABLO and Namjoon extends beyond professional collaboration; it's a bond forged through shared experiences and mutual admiration. TABLO, a veteran in the Korean hip-hop scene, has long been a source of inspiration for Namjoon.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Namjoon expressed his deep respect for TABLO, highlighting his poetic and insightful lyrics, musicality, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Their mutual appreciation has been evident on social media platforms, with both artists frequently expressing support for each other's work. In February 2022, Tablo tweeted,

"Always appreciated. My love for RM and BTS also knows no bounds."

The culmination of their mutual respect materialized in the track All Day, featured on Namjoon's debut solo album, Indigo, released in December 2022.

All Day references EPIK HIGH's earlier work, with lines like "We know we fly all day," nodding to their iconic track Fly. Additionally, Tablo's lyric, "We got dynamite in our DNA," cleverly intertwines BTS' hits Dynamite and DNA, symbolizing the fusion of their musical legacies.

In his 2023 interview with the Rolling Stones, TABLO recalled getting a random text from the BTS leader about a collaboration for the latter's solo album. TABLO said,

“I was literally getting on a plane to go to Singapore to perform and RM texted me, [saying] ‘I have a song that I want to do with you.’ And I literally could not listen to the song at the time. I couldn’t even download it. So I said, ‘Yo, I’m getting on a plane right now — but yes, of course.’ I hadn’t even heard the song and he’s laughing. But I mean, obviously, right? RM is not going to do a bad song. He’s incapable of doing that.”

TABLO told Rolling Stones about being surprised after listening to All Day demo. He said,

“The song was pleasantly not what I expected. I thought it was going to be either hard hitting hip-hop or something emotional. But it was something more energetic and positive-sounding that I really needed at the time – that energy. I told him I can record as soon as I get back to Korea. I think I sent him my phone recording. It all happened very fast.”

Currently, BTS leader Kim Namjoon is serving in the South Korean military and is set to be discharged from his duties on June 10, 2025.

