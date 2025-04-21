"Oh he is packed & all ready to leave!" — Fans hilariously react as BTS' RM seemingly teases post-military vacation plans in his D-50 countdown update

As BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, approaches the final stretch of his mandatory military service, fans are buzzing with excitement and amusement over his recent social media update. On April 21, 2025, Namjoon shared a playful Instagram post marking 50 days until his discharge, sparking a wave of humorous and heartfelt reactions from fans.

Ad

In his Instagram story, Namjoon posted a screenshot from his military countdown app, Goondori, highlighting the message with a cheeky caption:

"Veteran, you have 50 days left until your discharge! Have you planned your terminal leave/final vacation?"

The post referenced the customary leave granted to soldiers before completing their service.

This lighthearted update follows Namjoon's previous milestones shared with fans, including his 100-day countdown post in March, where he encouraged himself with the words,

Ad

Trending

"Mr. Kim Namjoon. You have 100 days until you are discharged! Be strong, you’ll be able to get out soon enough."

The BTS fandom quickly took to social media to express their joy and amusement at Namjoon's latest post. Fans shared memes, jokes, and messages of support, celebrating the nearing end of his service. One fan tweeted,

"Oh he is packed & all ready to leave!!! I'm sure when there are 10 days left, he'll be counting backwards like us."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans' reactions ranged from lighthearted jokes to emotional messages, all reflecting their anticipation for Namjoon's return and appreciation for his service.

"I always imagine him leaving at sun rise on that day, as early as possible, he will be at the gates ready to step out. I hope they go pick him as early as possible. Joonie can't wait anymore," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Well Joon we're sorry for not breaking you out of there. we're Armys with Army bombs not real bombs. but hold on a little longer, soon you gonna be out," another fan joked.

""Have you planned your terminal leave/final vacation well?" Honey he has been planning since the day he enlisted," another fan added.

Ad

Some fans said that Namjoon must have already sent his stuff home and is just waiting for the D-day (June 10) to arrive so that he can be discharged.

"I think he already sent his stuff home and is just waiting until June 10th. Now he only has his phone, uniform, diary, and seven pairs of underwear with him," a fan remarked.

Ad

"COUNTING DOWN THE HOURS AND SECONDS WITH JOON," another fan commented.

"He's counting the days more than we are," another fan added.

BTS' RM military service: Promotions, achievements, and anticipated return

Ad

Namjoon's discharge is scheduled for June 10, 2025, aligning with the expected completion of military service for fellow BTS member Taehyung (V).

Namjoon began his military service on December 11, 2023, enlisting alongside fellow BTS member V. The duo underwent a rigorous five-week basic training program and graduated as elite soldiers.

Demonstrating exemplary conduct, Namjoon was promoted to the rank of corporal on August 1, 2024. He shared this milestone with fans via Instagram, posting a screenshot from his military application confirming his new rank.

Ad

Continuing his upward trajectory, Namjoon achieved the rank of sergeant by February 1, 2025. He announced this promotion through a heartfelt message on Weverse, coinciding with Lunar New Year celebrations.

Although fans are excitedly waiting for the group's reunion, BTS' management company, HYBE, said a comeback will take further preparation. HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang said there are ongoing talks with top composers, but it will take time for the group to prepare and produce before they get going again.

Ad

CEO Lee Jae-sang said,

“The BTS members are set to complete their military service by the end of the first half of this year, and they will need time for preparation and production before resuming activities. The company is also preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists (BTS members) themselves need time for deliberation and preparation.”

Ad

Ad

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged from the military a day later on June 11, 2025, following RM and Taehyung. BTS' SUGA will be discharged from his alternative service as a social service worker on June 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More