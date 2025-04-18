"There's really not much time left"– BTS' Jimin checks in on Weverse with Jungkook by his side, talks upcoming discharge, hair, & more

On April 18, 2025, BTS' Jimin made an appearance on Weverse. He delighted fans with a heartfelt update as he continues his military service. With less than two months to go before discharge, the idol shared a warm message. He assured ARMY (BTS fanbase) that the wait is almost over.

He casually noted that it was almost time, referring to his upcoming return in June. He also replied to one of the fans saying that Jungkook is next to him.

For those who don't know, the duo is serving under the Buddy System where they can serve in the same unit. He wrote,

"There's really not much time left."

In one of his longer personal notes, Jimin opened up about his thoughts lately, from how long he should grow out his hair, to what kind of album or journey awaits him in his 30s.

He playfully questioned if working out would make dancing easier. He replied to a fan asking about his thoughts,

"These days, I'm thinking about how long I should grow my hair out . I'm going to grow it out quickly, right? I can wear earrings, right? I hope it's not blocked? Should I change my outfit style? I've never used perfume before. Should I use it."

He continued,

"But since you worked out, it won't be hard to dance, right? What song should I sing. What kind of album will we start talking about. What kind of journey will my 30s be? I want to perform for a long time without getting sick."

In another emotional message, Jimin responded to a fan who shared how BTS helped her through a painful loss. He thanked her and said he was proud of how much she’d grown, adding that he hopes her future is filled with happiness.

Jimin’s latest fan interactions, military update, and global achievements

Jimin responded to fans with warmth and humor throughout the Weverse session. He confirmed that Jungkook was near him and laughed about the drawings he’d left in HYBE’s practice room still being there. He also promised to play with ARMY once he’s back.

He replied with encouragement to fans pledging to ace math tests and even joked with those promising to sing in public if he responded. Here is how the interaction went as translated by user @eternalhyyh on X,

ARMY: "Jimin oppa!! If you reply to my comment I'll get a 100 on my math test kekeke (although I hate math)"

Jimin: "kekeke I'm really looking forward to that test paper with a 100. How do I get a proof of this. You guys, make sure to get proof of this."

Jin also joined the conversation during the Filter singer's Weverse session. He dropped in briefly to check on him. Jimin responded with a warm update about doing well.

As for his military service, the Serendipity singer was enlisted on December 12, 2023. The two are set to be discharged on June 11, 2025, just a day after RM and V.

In other news, on April 11, 2025, the BTS star became the first Korean soloist to surpass 500 million filtered streams on the Spotify USA chart.

His second solo album, Muse, still maintains a strong presence on global charts. The track Who broke records on Spotify, surpassing Mitski’s My Love Mine All Mine to become the most-streamed solo song by an Asian act.

The idol has also continued his philanthropic work. He recently sponsored children in Sri Lanka, Bolivia, and Tanzania. This earned him recognition as ICON’s “Face of K-pop” for the second consecutive year.

