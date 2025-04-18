“The best surprise ever”— Fans thrilled as BTS’ Jin announces 2025 solo world tour in honor of his RUN JIN series

On Thursday, April 18, BTS' Jin announced his solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP. TOUR, based on the K-pop idol variety show series RUN JIN. The concert series is to commemorate the end of the variety show program. The tour is expected to kick off on June 28, 2025, and will make about nine stops across various cities worldwide.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are all the dates for the same:

June 28 - Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, Goyang

June 29 - Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, Goyang

July 5 - Makhuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6, Chiba

July 6 - Makhuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6, Chiba

July 12 - Kyocera Dome, Osaka

July 13 - Kyocera Dome, Osaka

July 17 - Honda Center, Anaheim

July 18 - Honda Center, Anaheim

July 22 - American Airlines Center, Dallas

July 23 - American Airlines Center, Dallas

July 26 - Amalie Arena, Tampa

July 27 - Amalie Arena, Tampa

July 30 - Prudential Center, Newark

July 31 - Prudential Center, Newark

August 5 - The O2, London

August 6 - The O2, London

August 9 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

August 10 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Ad

Following the announcement, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the upcoming tour.

"the run jin fancon mentioned is a whole tour schedule???? this is the best news ever, the fancon news was expected but a whole tour with multiple dates??? this is the best surprise ever," a netizen wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"this was not on my bingo card for this year AT ALL," said a fan on X.

"OMG this is even more unexpected??? bro is taking me out with all this surprises. I love it!!!" added another fan.

"my man dropping new things everyday," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their excitement and shock regarding the tour announcement from BTS' Jin.

Ad

"im so happy for run seokj in solo concert world tour is finally a reality omfg, i’ve prayed for times like this," stated a fan.

"We’re ready to see the best vocalist give amazing performances once again," added an X user.

"IM STILL SO SHOCKED I NEED TO GO," said a netizen.

Ad

"MR KIM ‘NEVER LET THEM KNOW YOUR NEXT MOVE’ SEOKJIN," commented another X user.

On the other hand, the BTS member is also expected to make history with his performance at The O2 stadium on August 5 and 6. He will be the first K-pop solo artist to hold a concert in the venue.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin is a South Korean singer-songwriter housed under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. He debuted alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members in 2013, and stands as one of the vocalists of the group. Following the idol's return from his mandatory military service in June 2024, the K-pop idol has been diving into various solo activities.

Ad

Ad

He was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay. He made history as the first Korean singer to carry the Olympic Torch. After this event, which took place in July in front of the Louvre Museum, the idol kickstarted his own variety show program in August 2024, called RUN JIN.

The show is a spin-off series of BTS' K-pop variety show, RUN BTS, and a new episode is rolled out every Tuesday through BTS' official Weverse channel or YouTube channel. The idol also rolled out his first solo debut album, Happy, in November 2024, which held the track, Running Wild, as its title song.

Ad

Most recently, the idol announced the release of his second studio album, ECHO, which is expected to be released on May 16. Fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More