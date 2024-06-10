On June 10, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC announced on Weverse that BTS's Jin will host a "LIVE: Message from Jin" session shortly after his discharge from military service on June 13, 2024.

The live session will occur during FESTA 2024, the band's annual two-week celebration with fans. Seokjin, who has been serving in the military since December 2022, will have the opportunity to interact with fans one-on-one for the first time in a long while.

Both fans and the artist eagerly await June 13 as it also marks BTS's 11th debut anniversary. The Weverse announcement from the label states,

"Hello from BTS Weverse. To celebrate the 2024 FESTA, we invite you to the exclusive Weverse LIVE of Message from Jin: June 13 2024! BTS and ARMY, we hope you enjoy Message from Jin: June 13 2024 and have a great time on this very special day!"

BTS Jin's Weverse live: Date, time, where to watch, and all you need to know

According to the announcement, the Weverse LIVE schedule is set for Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 8 pm (KST). The Message from Jin: June 13, 2024, will be streamed live on Weverse exclusively for ARMY MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL, JAPAN, US) holders, with no separate live broadcast at the event.

Fans can watch the live stream on Weverse's mobile app, website, and TV app. Real-time subtitles will be available in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish.

The second session will last about one hour. The BTS member will showcase various performances the fans have requested.

Apart from the live stream, the BTS vocalist's in-person meet-and-greet on the same day is a highly anticipated event for fans during this year's FESTA. This event was prepared to fulfill his wish to spend meaningful time with the ARMY in person on BTS’s debut day.

The event will be held at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul. The meet-and-greet is scheduled for 3 pm (KST). Per the artist's request, this session will include light hugs with him and is expected to last about three hours.

Additionally, Dispatch recently reported that all the other six BTS members will take a day off to be with their eldest member on the day of his discharge.

Before enlisting in the military, BTS's eldest member, the first among the seven members to enlist, made sure fans had something to remember him by during his absence.

He pre-recorded monthly video messages uploaded by the label, where the Epiphany singer updated fans about the weather and wished them health and happiness. This thoughtful gesture by the BTS singer deeply touched fans. As he returns after almost 18 months, he will finally communicate with fans live.

The 2024 FESTA in-person event is open to Weverse Shop GLOBAL purchasers of albums, including solo albums, released after the group's last album before their enlistment, Proof. ARMYs eagerly await this special day, as the idol's return marks a significant moment for both the idol and his fans

