Fans enthusiastic to celebrate BTS’ Seok-jin’s return with posters, banners and more

BTS’ Jin also known as Kim Seok-Jin, is nearing his much-awaited return from the military, sparking celebrations worldwide. Fans in South Korea especially, have shown their excitement and support by installing numerous banners, posters, and ads to welcome their beloved BTS member.

On June 9, 2024, Naver reported that fans have erected large billboard-style banners, creating a festival-like atmosphere. These wall posters feature goodwill messages from the people at his military camp as well as fans.

Kim Seok-jin will become first BTS member to return from the military

With just three days remaining until BTS member Jin's military discharge on June 12, fans are eagerly preparing to welcome him back. The front gate of the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, where Jin has been serving, has been adorned with celebratory banners since a week before his discharge. These banners, filled with heartfelt messages from fans, are hard to miss.

Messages such as “Attention! Sergeant Kim Seok-jin is Discharged!!!,” “The super soldier loved by the Earth and cheered by the universe, Kim Seok-jin,” “Welcome back, Instructor Jin, who has completed his space journey,” “Let's be with ARMY forever,” and “Cheering for Jin who will run forward again” highlight fans' sentiments.

Additionally, a large banner featuring Jin's face and a message is displayed on the exterior wall of a café opposite the training center. It reads:

“Seok-jin, thank you for your 548 days of hard work. We will always be by your side with unchanging love”

A café representative told the firm, Ilgan Sports:

“At the request of BTS fans, we have displayed this banner since the 5th. We didn't charge any fees, empathizing with the fans' special feelings for Jin.”

The representative also noted that Jin had visited the café several times during his service, showing a bond with his fellow soldiers despite his global superstar status. Fans all over Korea have made efforts to install heartfelt welcoming messages to express their love towards the BTS star.

Jin, who enlisted on December 13, 2022, will complete his 18 months of military service and be discharged on June 12, 2024. While there is a fanfare of interest in his discharge, Jin does not plan to have a grand ceremony and will immediately begin preparations for the ‘2024 FESTA’ offline event scheduled for the next day.

On June 13, the 11th anniversary of BTS's debut, the group will hold the ‘2024 FESTA’ event at the Seoul Olympic Stadium and Gymnasium Park. Jin will formally announce his discharge in front of 4,000 ARMY members at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

During last year's FESTA, Jin, unable to attend due to his service, promised, “I will see you next year.” This year's event was organized at his suggestion to spend meaningful time close to ARMY.

The meet and greet event will consist of two parts. The first part, "Jin's Greetings," will include a hug session with 1,000 fans, and the second part, "Seok-jin on June 13, Clear Skies," will celebrate BTS’s 11th anniversary with 4,000 fans.

Although Jin's post-discharge plans are not yet finalized, fans have speculated about a solo comeback in the latter half of the year. Before enlisting, he released his first solo single, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay and performed it at their concert in Argentina.