BTS11thAnniversary: A look back at BTS Festa posters from 2014 to 2024

BTS Festa is a two-week celebration that started in 2014 to mark the group's first anniversary. The band debuted in 2013 with seven members under BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation). As they celebrate Festa, they offer a variety of exclusive material for two weeks. Frequently, the content consists of BANGBANG Con live recordings, new music from members, special episodes, picture cards, family photos, and more.

On their 11th anniversary in 2024, the oldest member, Jin, is scheduled to organize an in-person event at Seoul's Jamsil Stadium on June 13, 2024. This schedule marks his first event after returning from the military. Their label, BIGHIT MUSIC, announced that Jin will greet and hug 1,000 fans at this event. The fans will be selected through an offline raffle contest.

The Festa celebration is solely the brainchild of the K-pop giant. When they began this in 2014, their only goal was to express gratitude to their supporters by doing something unique for them. From that point on, it became an annual ritual that BTS and their fans eagerly looked forward to every year.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A decade-long journey of Festa and its celebration of BTS and ARMY

1) Festa 2024 poster

On June 13 at the Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul, BTS' Jin is expected to appear for the 2024 Festa to meet and greet his fans. The event's support by Compose Coffee was further noted by fans through this year's poster, which signed BTS' Kim Taehyung as an ambassador.

Furthermore, band member Jungkook announced another digital single, Never Let Go, as part of Festa, which will be released on June 7, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

Festa 2024 (Image via Weverse and X/@bts_bighit)

2) Festa 2023 poster

In 2023, the K-pop juggernaut made their last group appearance for the Festa celebration to mark the group's 10th anniversary. They released Take Two as a way to thank their fans and ask them to wait for their return from the military, uploading a live performance on YouTube, BANGTANTV.

The poster was mostly purple, a color deeply associated with the band and its fandom. The design took its inspiration from board games such as Monopoly.

Festa 2023 (Image via Weverse)

3) Festa 2022 poster

In 2022, the boy band celebrated its 9th anniversary and released a practice record (choreography session) with the members' selfie collections and a song for ARMY. The group's youngest member, Jungkook, even released a digital single, My You, a musical love letter for the ARMYs to show his immense gratitude and devotion to them.

The 2022 Festa poster showcased neon purple hues along with black, orange, and white, inspired by their album PROOF.

Festa 2022 (Image via Weverse and X/@bts_bighit)

4) Festa 2021 poster

On their 8th anniversary, the group dropped special curated content, including a choreography video and more. The band's leader and main rapper Kim Namjoon, aka RM, released a single, Bicycle, in honor of the Festa celebration with their beloved fans. A special package was created, containing handwritten letters from all seven members.

The 2021 poster took its design inspiration from board games such as Snakes & Ladders to add funk and childlike curiosity.

Festa 2022 (Image via Weverse and X/@bts_bighit)

5) Festa 2020 poster

Unlike the posters from recent years, which have a dominant purple hue, the 2020 Festa showcased a blue palette for the band's 7th anniversary. They dropped two choreography practice videos, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 video, family portraits, Rehearsal Stage CAM Dionysus, and more. Jungkook released Still With You, his first digital single that he wrote especially for his fans.

They also dropped the music video for We are Bulletproof: the Eternal during the Festa 2020.

Festa 2020 (Image via Weverse and X/@bts_bighit)

6) Festa 2019 poster

For their 6th anniversary, the band's eldest member, Jin, released his single, Tonight, via SoundCloud to commemorate the 6th anniversary celebration. The Festa 2019 festivities consisted of new pictures, which included Jin from Epiphany and Jungkook from Euphoria, among others.

The Festa poster switched to Violet and Indigo hues, showcasing a zigzag pattern. Furthermore, Jungkook's solo song, Euphoria's piano version, was also released as part of the Festa celebration.

Festa 2019. (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

7) Festa 2018 poster

Namjoon, aka RM, Yoongi, aka SUGA, and J-Hope came together to drop their diss track Ddaeng on their 5th anniversary. The three members make the rap line of Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, and are well acclaimed for their songwriting and music-producing prowess.

The posters displayed blue, green, and black hues and a pattern of a matrix glitching. A pre-recorded dinner gave fans to see the band's camaraderie. New renditions of beloved songs like Spring Day and Fake Love were released, too.

Festa 2018 (Image via Weverse and X/@bts_bighit)

8) Festa 2017 poster

For the group's 4th anniversary, band members Namjoon and Taehyung, aka V, co-wrote 4 O'clock, depicting the "blue hour" or "golden hour" of the day. The blue hour is the time of day when the sun is minimal on the horizon, and the last bit of sunlight has a blue hue right before sunrise or right after sunset.

Taehyung mentioned during a Weverse live that he wrote this song after his fight with Jimin over dumplings. They released the Brit Rock Remix version of 'Spring Day' they sang at the 2017 KBS Song Festival.

Festa 2017 (Image via Weverse and X/@bts_bighit)

9) Festa 2016 poster

The K-pop powerhouse's 3rd anniversary in 2016 is a reminder of the group's humble beginning. Their story took a different turn when their October 2016 release album, Wings, became a commercial success across South Korea and Japan, among other nations. Jin also held a live stream on VLive (now Weverse), titled EAT JIN LIVE, which became another iconic moment in the BTS fandom.

The poster in red with zodiac constellations is reminiscent of the times when the band's trajectory to fame accelerated due to their hard work and determination.

Festa 2016 (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

10) Festa 2015 poster

With the assistance of their staff, the band designed the poster for their Festa celebration and second anniversary in 2015. Bangtan Sonyeondan, which made its debut in 2013, came from a small agency called BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation). Back then, the company was reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy, and fans still remember how the band tried their best to create content for ARMYs.

The 2015 Festa poster displayed pencil sketching and iconography over a white background. The fandom remembers the poster's simplicity as proof of their journey from having nothing to becoming the world K-pop phenomenons.

Festa 2015 (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

11) Festa 2014 poster

The year 2014 marked the band's first anniversary and the beginning of Festa. Fans still remember how Jin prepared meals singlehandedly as the rest of the members decorated their tiny dorm in Nonhyeon-dong. The group's humble desire to commemorate their anniversary and express gratitude to its supporters—ARMY—has evolved into an annual celebration.

The minimalistic poster reiterates the band's never-ending love for ARMY and their efforts to cheer the fans even when they weren't a big name and did not have the financial standing to create expensive gifts.

Festa 2014 (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

The success of Bangtan Sonyeondan, or BTS, must have multiplied tenfold over the years. But their unwavering dedication to their fans and will to improve have remained unchanged.