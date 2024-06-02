BTS Jungkook announces his new song “Never Let Go” as a token of gratitude for ARMYs

BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS Jungkook’s upcoming song Never Let Go to will be released on June 7, 2024, as a token of gratitude for ARMY. The announcement comes during the Festa 2024 celebration week—a two-week commemoration for the band's 11th anniversary since their debut in 2013.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels), the song is a digital single and an ode to the band's fans (ARMY) for staying by their side for over a decade. Since Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023, the new announcement has resulted in a rush of excitement for fans who had been waiting for the musician's return along with his band members for a long time.

Fans took to social media and flooded the platform with their sentiments over the new release.

""STILL WITH YOU" THE QUEEN OF HEARTS WILL HAVE ITS SISTER OMG..A NEW FAN AND GP FAVORITE COMING" — an X user wrote.

"The whole fandom needs to understand the title and the meaning of it. Hope we stay together forever." — an X user wrote.

"The bts logo is now replaced with his own logo… he really took debuting as a soloist seriously and i love that for him" — an X user wrote.

Some fans noted the timing when Jungkook's new release was announced as it overlapped with BTS' 11th anniversary Festa week. This would also be the first Festa in the history of BTS and its fandom where the majority of the band wouldn't be present due to their ongoing enlistment.

"Thank you for this song, Jungkook!! I know it’ll be beautiful, heartwarming & sincere. I promise you that from the bottom of every ARMY’s heart everywhere in this world, we will never let go. We’re forever ARMYs. We mean it." — an X user wrote.

"OMG! A new song by Jungkookie! What a great gift! Can't wait to listen to your beautiful voice singing a new tune! WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOKIE!" — an X user wrote.

"“To never let go of each other’s hands” hits different knowing jungkook has us permanently tattooed on his knuckles" — an X user wrote.

"Jungkook has never broken a single promise, always keeping true to his words. REALLY A MAN OF HIS WORDS, & i love this man with all of my heart so much" — an X user wrote.

Jungkook's upcoming release Never Let Go completes his trinity digital releases with Still With You and My You

On June 7, 2024, at 1 pm KST, the new digital single Never Let Go will be released globally on all music streaming platforms. His first Festa solo song Still With You, which broke records when it was released in 2020, is still very significant to his admirers. The South Korean musician then released his second Festa song My You, in 2022, pushing his habit of writing musical love letters to his fans.

With the arrival of his third Festa track, he asks his fans to never let go of him, which promises to be yet another poignant song about the 26-year-old singer's profound love and gratitude towards his fans. Astute fans noticed that the poster for Never Let Go carries the top half of the BTS ARMY fandom's logo, which made them emotional.

Additionally, in the official announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC underscored the artist's heartfelt emotions and wrote,

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook’s fan song “Never Let Go.” “Never Let Go” is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans encapsulating the message “to never let go of each other’s hands,” as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS."

At present, Jungkook is serving in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army and will return in June 2025 alongside Jimin, Namjoon aka RM, Suga, and Taehyung aka V. Before them J-Hope is set to return from the military in October 2024 and Jin will return in 10 days and meet his fans at the Jamsil Stadium for a "hug event" to commemorate BTS' 11th anniversary on June 13, 2024.