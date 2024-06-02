BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first and only K-pop solo artist to have 5 songs sell 1 million units apiece

BTS' Jungkook recently achieved a historic feat as he became the first and only K-pop and Korean solo artist to have 5 songs sold over 1 million units apiece in the United States. The songs include Standing Next To You, Seven, 3D, Euphoria, and Left & Right. With three tracks hailing exclusively from the musician's debut solo album, GOLDEN, Jungkook had strengthened his position in the music industry as a global pop star.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded platinum certification to Jungkook and Charlie Puth's song Left and Right in February 2023. Later, RIAA also awarded Seven and 3D with platinum certification. It is important to note that the BTS idol was a featured artist on the 2022 single by the Western musician Charlie Puth.

The following five songs by the BTS idol have sold over 1 million units in the United States:

Seven — 2 million

2 million Standing Next To You — 1 million

1 million 3D — 1 million

1 million Euphoria — 1 million

1 million Left & Right (feat. Jungkook of BTS) — 1 million

Jungkook's continuous achievements cemented his image as a global pop star

Meanwhile, the South Korean musician's Seven from his debut solo album GOLDEN released in November 2023 is the most streamed song by a K-pop and Korean solo artist. The track has amassed over 1.6 billion streams as of June 2, 2024. The song has also debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has reigned at the top of the chart for seven consecutive weeks, making another historic feat.

Additionally, the album's lead song Standing Next To You has over 644 million streams and his collaborative track Left & Right has over 941.1 million streams.

His collaborative track Left & Right received several honors, such as the Japan Gold Disc Award for "Song of the Year by Streaming (Western)" and the People's Choice Award for "The Collaboration of 2022." His solo song Euphoria from BTS' 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer has also sold over 1 million units in the United States and was one of the most streamed songs in 2018. Euphoria has over 579.6 million streams as of writing this.

Jungkook's second pre-release single 3D featuring American rapper Jack Harlow debuted at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2023. The song is from his debut solo set and has over 558 million streams as of June 2, 2024. 3D sold over 1 million units in the United States, making it the fifth song from his kit.

For the uninitiated, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issues a list of Platinum-certified songs on its websites, honoring the song for surpassing one million certified units in sales and streaming. The calculation metrics are based on digital downloads, audio and video streaming, and physical and digital record sales to bestow a certification on a song.

The certifications are divided into four categories: gold certification (500,000 units), platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (2 million units), and diamond (10 million units).

At present, BTS' Jungkook is serving in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. He enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to return in June 2025 to resume group activities. As per the nation's law, every physically fit male citizen between the ages of 18 to 30 is required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months.