“We love this friendship”— Fans swoon as Astro's Cha Eun-woo covers BTS’ Jungkook's hit 'Seven' during his Mystery Elevator show in Brazil

On June 1, 2024, Astro's Cha Eun-woo held his solo fan concert, 2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator], in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The audience was thrilled when the idol-turned-actor reportedly surprised them by dancing to his close friend BTS Jungkook's hit track Seven.

In a clip shared by an X user, Cha Eun-woo can reportedly be seen performing the hook steps of the song while the Brazilian crowd sang along with him word for word.

The close friendship between Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo is well-known among fans. Both were born in 1997, earning them the nickname '97 liners. Fans are thrilled whenever they see the duo together, whether it's for a casual lunch or participating in dance challenges.

Moreover, this isn't the first time Cha Eun-woo has performed the song. In October 2023, BTS' youngest shared a video on a video-sharing app, TikTok featuring Cha Eun-woo. The duo was seen grooving to Jungkook's debut solo digital single, showcasing their smooth dance moves and sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans of both idols quickly took to social media to express their excitement. One user on X, @InASubBubble, shared their admiration for the strong friendship between the two best friends and the superiority of the hit track. They wrote,

"We love this friendship, first the tiktok with Jungkook, now at his own show, Eunwoo is the supportive bestie💜 plus the crowd when they know the song word for word and it’s not even the artists who’s performing song then it’s a gp hit, SEVEN always the queen", the user wrote.

Fans took to social media to praise the actor-singer and the friendship he shared with the Hate You singer.

"Eunwoo even has Seven JK in the backdrop for this segment....such a beautiful friendship", a fan wrote

"Eunwoo has taste", another one commented

"I love how Eunwoo supported JK.. And the crowd, so loud singing Seven. I'm imagining if it's JK's concert, I'll sing my heart out!!!", a user commented

"my eunkook heart babiessss always supporting each other", another user wrote

"HELLOOOOO THAT'S MY SUPPORTIVE DONGMIN", a fan wrote

Some fans also commented on the popularity of the track, considering it was not even Jungkook's concert and yet the crowd knew each word. A few of the comments online are:

"Yet another non Jungkook concert in which the crowd know and can sing his song", a fan wrote

"The sing along? Oh Seven the mega hit", a user commented

"THE CROWD THO. i need jungkook to release dates in latam in his solo global tour i know he would feel so happy with this (and so much more) amount of love for his music", another fan commented

Astro's Cha Eun-woo's solo tour's upcoming dates and more

Eun-woo's first solo mini-album, ENTITY, released in February 2024, has recently topped the album charts in 21 regions worldwide, including Brazil and Mexico. His impressive global presence is expected to continue throughout the first half of the year with the Mystery Elevator tour.

2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] marks Cha Eun-woo's fourth season of brand performances within two years. The tour kicked off in Seoul last month and has since seen successful shows in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The announcement of additional performances in two South American countries has further heightened global fan excitement. Following Cha Eun-woo's show in Brazil, the next concert is scheduled for June 5 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Subsequently, the idol will commence the encore performances in Japan and South Korea.