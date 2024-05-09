"I don't want to look I'm okay" — ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo opens up about the guilt he felt after Moonbin's passing and shares a heartfelt message

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo opened up about his feelings after losing Moobin last year. On Wednesday, May 8, Cha Eun-woo appeared as a guest on You Quiz on the Block and spoke about his life, career, and the sudden demise of his fellow group member Moonbin.

Cha Eun-woo released his solo album ENTITY in February 2024 and was confirmed to have participated in the songwriting process. The True Beauty actor revealed that he wrote many songs on the album because he had a lot to convey and used lyrics as a way to express his feelings and emotions.

“I cried a lot while writing the lyrics. I still can't sing that song... I felt too guilty. He appears in my dreams often.”

During his conversation with the hosts, he opened up about struggling on a personal level in the past year. He revealed feeling guilty about not having his friend around, and that was not alright for him.

“I felt so guilty. Even when I eat, can I really eat? When I went to sleep, did I ever deserve to sleep? I don't want to look like I'm okay nor am I. I just choose to live & do well. I think that's what he wants,” he stated.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo sends a heartwarming message to his late bandmate Moonbin on You Quiz on the Block

On April 19, 2023, at 8:10 p.m. KST, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station reported that Moonbin had been found dead in his apartment in Gangnam district. As per the police, Moonbin's manager reported the incident. The following day, his agency, Fantagio, confirmed the news with an official statement. The agency stated —

“On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky.” (translated by Soompi)

In respect to the bereaved family, the funeral was held privately at a university hospital in Seoul.

Cha Eun-woo recently appeared on You Quiz on the Block following the release of his K-drama, Wonderful World. While the actor dished about his professional life with the hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, he also opened up about how losing Moonbin last year affected him.

The ENTITY singer sent a video message to Moobin expressing that he missed him and made a promise to continue working hard in the future in his remembrance.

“Bin-ah...bin-ah are you doing well? I miss you. I will do my part well along with yours. don't worry, and let's meet again,” he said.

Cha Eun-woo’s solo tour in Asia

The Island actor kicked off his Asia fan concert tour 2024 "Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator]" on February 17, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. The setlist for his solo tour included all five tracks: U&I, Fu*king great time, STAY, WHERE AM I, and You're the best from his latest album.

He also performed songs by ASTRO like Knock, Candy Sugar Pop, and more. He moved on to his next show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on February 24.

Cha Eun-woo held four shows in three cities in March, including one show each in Manila, Philippines, and Bangkok, Thailand, on March 9 and 16. Furthermore, he held two shows in Japan on March 30 and 31.

The Circles singer also held a concert in Singapore on April 13, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 20, and in Hong Kong on April 26. Recently, he also hinted at more dates for the tour through his official X account.