SEVENTEEN, Cha Eun-woo & Nam koong-min top Brand Customer Loyalty Awards 2024: Complete winners list

Korean Brand Customer Loyalty Award winners 2024 were announced on May 7, 2024. These awards are based on consumer ratings towards a particular entity in announcing the positive impact they have created on the national scale.
The winners were announced through the official website of the Brand Customer Loyalty Institute. Some of the winners on this list include Lee Dong-wook, Nam Koong-min, Cha Eun-woo, and K-pop groups SEVENTEEN, TREASURE, KISS OF LIFE, etc. Such kinds of awards are held in every country according to each respective industry.
K-pop and K-drama artists take home the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards
The Brand Customer Loyalty Awards is an event that selects and honors the brand that ranks first in customer loyalty in Korea through consumer surveys every year.
On May 7, the Korea Consumer Forum announced the honorees of the 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards, selected through consumer surveys. This year saw the participation of 1,363,683 consumers, resulting in the selection of 60 individuals and cultural brands.
The winners along with their winning category are as follows:
- Cha Eun-woo - Male actor hot trend
- Go Youn-jung - Female actor hot trend
- Min Nam-Koong - Favorite drama actress
- Lee Se-young - Favorite drama actress
- Jung Woo Sung - Favorite movie actor
- Kim Hye-soo - Favorite movie actress
- SEVENTEEN - Favorite Male K-pop idol
- NMIXX - Favorite Female idol
- KISS OF LIFE - Female Rookie award
- TWS - Male Rookie award
- Rocket Punch - Female Rising Star
- VANNER - Male Rising Star
- Kim Shin-young - MC
- Lee Chang-ho - Male comedian
- Lee Eun-ji - Female comedian)
- Lee Mu-jin - Male vocalist
- Na in-woo - Male actor rising star
- Oh Jung-se - Male actor scene stealer
- Kim Yoon-woo - Male actor rookie
- Lim Young-woong - Male solo singer
- Uhm Jung-hwa - Multi-entertainer female
- Kim Jun-su - Male musical actor
- Jeong Sun-ah - Female musical actor
- Ahn Jung-hwan - Sports entertainer
- Defconn - Entertainer male
- Kim Min-kyung - Entertainer female
- Choi Yu-ri - Female vocalist
- Park Bo-young - Female actor OTT
- Kim Ah-young - Female actor rising star
- Lee Jeong-eun - Female actor scene stealer
- Kang Hye-won - Female actor rookie
- Taeyeon - Female solo singer
- Yoo Jae-suk - Male entertainer
- Jang Do-yeon - Female entertainer
- Choi Tae-sung - Expert entertainer
The iconic variety show, Running Man, was named the most influential weekend entertainment program. Hosting a wide range of guests from actors to rookies and singers, Running Man has become the center of attention in the Korean entertainment industry, discovering hidden gems within the industry.
The principal receivers were on the top of this chart due to the impact they have created and the international fanfare they have brought to the country. In short, programs and artists that have been loved by society for a long time and have had a positive impact on society as well as were selected as winners.
The awards, each year, releases a list of the worldwide loyalty leaders based on polls of loyalty completed in 36 different nations.