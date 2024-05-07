SEVENTEEN, Cha Eun-woo & Nam koong-min top Brand Customer Loyalty Awards 2024: Complete winners list

Korean Brand Customer Loyalty Award winners 2024 were announced on May 7, 2024. These awards are based on consumer ratings towards a particular entity in announcing the positive impact they have created on the national scale.

Expand Tweet

The winners were announced through the official website of the Brand Customer Loyalty Institute. Some of the winners on this list include Lee Dong-wook, Nam Koong-min, Cha Eun-woo, and K-pop groups SEVENTEEN, TREASURE, KISS OF LIFE, etc. Such kinds of awards are held in every country according to each respective industry.

K-pop and K-drama artists take home the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards

The Brand Customer Loyalty Awards is an event that selects and honors the brand that ranks first in customer loyalty in Korea through consumer surveys every year.

On May 7, the Korea Consumer Forum announced the honorees of the 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards, selected through consumer surveys. This year saw the participation of 1,363,683 consumers, resulting in the selection of 60 individuals and cultural brands.

Expand Tweet

The winners along with their winning category are as follows:

Cha Eun-woo - Male actor hot trend

Go Youn-jung - Female actor hot trend

Min Nam-Koong - Favorite drama actress

Lee Se-young - Favorite drama actress

Jung Woo Sung - Favorite movie actor

Kim Hye-soo - Favorite movie actress

SEVENTEEN - Favorite Male K-pop idol

NMIXX - Favorite Female idol

KISS OF LIFE - Female Rookie award

TWS - Male Rookie award

Rocket Punch - Female Rising Star

VANNER - Male Rising Star

Kim Shin-young - MC

Lee Chang-ho - Male comedian

Lee Eun-ji - Female comedian)

Lee Mu-jin - Male vocalist

Na in-woo - Male actor rising star

Oh Jung-se - Male actor scene stealer

Kim Yoon-woo - Male actor rookie

Lim Young-woong - Male solo singer

Uhm Jung-hwa - Multi-entertainer female

Kim Jun-su - Male musical actor

Jeong Sun-ah - Female musical actor

Ahn Jung-hwan - Sports entertainer

Defconn - Entertainer male

Kim Min-kyung - Entertainer female

Choi Yu-ri - Female vocalist

Park Bo-young - Female actor OTT

Kim Ah-young - Female actor rising star

Lee Jeong-eun - Female actor scene stealer

Kang Hye-won - Female actor rookie

Taeyeon - Female solo singer

Rocket Punch - Female idol rising star

Yoo Jae-suk - Male entertainer

Jang Do-yeon - Female entertainer

Choi Tae-sung - Expert entertainer

The iconic variety show, Running Man, was named the most influential weekend entertainment program. Hosting a wide range of guests from actors to rookies and singers, Running Man has become the center of attention in the Korean entertainment industry, discovering hidden gems within the industry.

The principal receivers were on the top of this chart due to the impact they have created and the international fanfare they have brought to the country. In short, programs and artists that have been loved by society for a long time and have had a positive impact on society as well as were selected as winners.

The awards, each year, releases a list of the worldwide loyalty leaders based on polls of loyalty completed in 36 different nations.