“Kim Taehyung is slaying everywhere”: Fans delighted as BTS’ V wins the ‘Fortune Award’ at the SBS Running Man awards ceremony

BTS' Taehyung recently dazzled an industry he usually isn't known for. A few days ago, V made an appearance on SBS' popular variety show, Running Man. To everyone's surprise, he even emerged as the final winner of the season, given the improvement in his physical and mental abilities.

Recently, an award ceremony of the above-mentioned show was held just like every year. But this year, V succeeded in embossing his name on one of the trophies too.

The award given to V is known as the "Fortune Award," which is conferred upon someone for bringing delight to the season.

Fans were elated after learning this news as they are well aware about the positivity and humor that the BTS member can bring.

BTS' V wins the 'Fortune Award' and adds another variety show accolade to his bag of achievements

The SBS Running Man Awards is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of the cast and crew of the popular South Korean variety show, Running Man.

Known for its entertaining and dynamic cast, the show has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.

One notable award presented at the SBS Running Man Awards is the "Fortune Award." It typically recognizes a member of the cast who has brought good luck and positive energy to the show throughout the year.

This award is often presented to a cast member who has made significant contributions to the program, displaying exceptional teamwork and adding a special charm to the show.

The recipient of the Fortune Award is chosen based on various factors, including their ability to engage viewers, exhibit humor, and contribute to the overall success of Running Man.

This award was given to none other than BTS' Kim Taehyung, who stunned everyone with his physical and mental agility and spontaenity during the show. The award serves as a testament to the BTS member's impact on the show and his ability to bring joy and entertainment to audiences.

ARMYs were proud to see Taehyung grab this award as they are well aware about BTS' humor and ability to make everyone laugh with their light-hearted demeanor.

In addition to the Fortune Award, the SBS Running Man Awards also feature a range of other categories, such as Best Couple, Best Entertainer, and Best Teamwork, honoring the diverse talents and contributions of the cast members.

Overall, the Fortune Award at the SBS Running Man Awards acknowledges the positive influence and charisma of a cast member who has made a memorable and uplifting impact on the beloved variety show.

One of V's most notable traits is his spontaneous and playful nature. He often surprises fans and his bandmates with unexpected jokes and amusing antics. His comedic timing and natural flair for humor is the key factor in contributing to this award.

V's endearing and quirky personality has made him a fan favorite, with supporters admiring his ability to bring laughter and joy to everyone around him.