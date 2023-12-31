From Running Man to Kim Jong-kook: A complete list of winners at the 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards

The eagerly sought-after 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards took place on the night of December 30, 2023. The awards ceremony had "Colour Your Moments" as its theme. The Entertainment Awards were held in Seoul's SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu. In addition, Kim Ji-eun, Lee Hyun-i, and Lee Sang-min were the esteemed event hosts.
Numerous performers and well-known individuals graced the stage with their presence. Along with many others, Kyungseo, Young Tak, Oh Sang-jin, (G)I-DLE, and others performed at the grand festivities of entertainment and art.
Entertainers who were recognized for their exemplary talents at the 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards
This year's Daesang (Grand Prize) was given to Tak Jae-hoon for his work on the SBS series My Little Old Boy and Dolsing Fourmen. He expressed gratitude for receiving this incredible honor. Jae-hoon said he wasn't expecting much since he thought everyone at the show deserved to win. Admitting he hadn't prepared his victory speech since he didn't expect to win and had been having fun that evening.
Tak Jae-hoon said during his acceptance speech,
"Thank you for bestowing such an amazing award. I had low expectations because everyone here tonight deserved to win. So I have been enjoying the night without preparing my acceptance speech."
He continued emphasizing his first grand win after thirty years of career and said,
"If I did 10 per cent, I believe the cast members did 40 and the production team did 50. I think my mother would be proud at this moment. I debuted as a solo back in 1994 and I get such a huge award at SBS after 30 years. I once again thank you for the award and I am genuinely grateful for everyone who supported me."
The complete list of winners at the 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards:
- Daesang Grand Prize: Tak Jae-hoon
- Grand Prize Male: Kim Jong-min & Bae Sung-jae
- Grand Prize Female: Lee Ji-hye
- Producers’ Award: Jee Seok-jin – Running Man
- Program of the Year: Running Man
- Honorary Employee Award: Im Won-hee – My Little Old Boy
- Good Influence Program Award: Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny
- Yashin Award: Kisum
- Puskás Award: Kim Seung-hye
- Excellence Award: Oh Sang-jin & Song Hae-na
- Eco-brity Award: Cha In-pyo, Jung Sang-hoon, Ryu Soo-young, Jason – Green Fathers' Association - Husbands Next Door
- Rookie Award: Shin Ji-ru – Meokjjibba: Big Survival and Kim Ji-eun – Neighbourhood Restaurant, Inkigayo
- Radio DJ Award: Power FM: DinDin – DinDin’s Music High and Love FM: Ji Sang-ryeol – If It's Hot, It's Ji Sang-ryeol
- Best Couple Award: Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae – Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny and Baek Ji-hoon and Lee Eul-yong – Kick A Goal
- Best Team Work Award: Meokjjibba: Big Survival
- Scene Stealer Award: Yang Se-chan – Running Man and for Golf Battle: Birdie Buddies
- Hot Issue Award: Lee Dong-gun – My Little Old Boy
- The Most Short Clip Views Award: Kim Jong-kook – Running Man and My Little Old Boy
- Gourmet Star Award: Park Na-rae – Meokjjibba: Big Survival
- Special Award: Yoo Jung-soo – Neighbourhood Restaurant
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards – Scriptwriter:
- Radio: Hong Eun-hye – If It's Hot, It's Ji Sang-ryeol
- Liberal Arts: Oh Yoo-kyung – Unanswered Questions
- Entertainment: Kim Sae-yeon – My Little Old Boy
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards – Son/Daughter:
- Son: Lee Sang-min – My Little Old Boy and Dolsing Fourmen
- Daughter: Lee Hyun-yi – Kick a Goal, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny and DNA Singers
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards – Rising Star:
- Kim Gun-woo – My Little Old Boy
- Eom Ji-yoon – Neighbourhood Restaurant
- Son Dong-pyo – Strong Heart VS
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards – Golden Solo:
- Tak Jae-hoon – Dolsing Fourmen
- Im Won-hee – Dolsing Fourmen
- Lee Sang-min – Dolsing Fourmen
- Kim Joon-ho – Dolsing Fourmen
2023 SBS Entertainment Awards – Century Club:
- Jo Hye-ryun
- Lee Hyun-i
- Jung Hye-in
- Kim Min-kyung
- Oh Nami
- Song Hae-na
- Ahn Hye-kyung
- Saori
Apart from the evening filled with victories of artists and entertainers being recognized at the 2023 SBS Entertainment Awards, the performance by (G)I-DLE awed every spectator. The popular K-pop group (G)I-DLE performed on their 2023 smash-hit song Queencard. The group also did a special stage with Lee Guk-joo and Shin Ki-roo.