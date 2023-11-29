(G)I-DLE’s look for the 2023 MAMA Awards wins the internet: "Goddesses"

Miyeon (Vocalist), Minnie (Vocalist), Soyeon (Leader, rapper), Yuqi (Vocalist, dancer, rapper, lead dancer), and Shuhua (Vocalist) the whole team of (G)I-DLE attended the 2023 MAMA Awards. The girl K-pop group, (G)I-DLE was present on the second night of this year's MAMA Awards which was held at Tokyo Dome, Japan.

Along with (G)I-DLE, many other K-pop groups were presented at the event including SEVENTEEN, TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER), Stray Kids, TWICE, and NewJeans among many others.

The girl K-pop group, (G)I-DLE attended the event wearing all-black outfits which caught the attention of their fans and audiences. Fans are mesmerized by their look. According to the fans, all members of (G)I-DLE were looking like "goddesses" at the grand event.

Expand Tweet

"Ladies on black": Fans loved the all-black look of (G)I-DLE at 2023 MAMA Awards

Expand Tweet

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The name (G)I-DLE represents individuality, with the "I" standing for individuality. Honoring their group's name, (G)I-DLE represented a performance at the grand event.

Since their debut, this girl group has gained huge popularity in the entertainment industry of Korea as well as in the global market. Previously, (G)I-DLE won 2 MAMA Awards including the "Best of Next" award in 2018 and the "Best Female Group" award in 2022. In 2023, the group again saved an award for them which is the award for "Favorite Global Performer – Female Group."

At the 2023 MAMA Awards, (G)I-DLE performed their song "Queencard" from the "I Feel" album. During their performance, (G)I-DLE showcased their exclusive performance segment "This is I-DLE" to spread their message of self-esteem and the one and only "I." During their performance, the group wore silver-colored outfits.

Fans of the girl K-pop group liked their look for the performance, but they loved the all-black dress code of the group more at the 2023 MAMA Award event. Everyone in the group was wearing black dresses. Minnie and Soyeon opted for short black dresses and the rest of them were wearing gorgeous long black dresses.

Their fans swooned at their look and they overflowed the social media platforms with their supporting and appreciating comments. Here are some of the posts from X (formerly known as Twitter) where fans are complementing (G)I-DLE for their looks at the event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the 2023 MAMA Award show, (G)I-DLE was nominated for:

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year (for Queencard)

Album of the Year (for I Feel)

Worldwide Fans’ Choice

Best Female Group

Best Collaboration (for Expectations with Anne-Marie)

Best dance performance female group (for Queencard)

Best music video (for Queencard)

The latest music album from (G)I-DLE "I Feel" is currently available on Spotify and YouTube. Stay tuned for more such updates on the K-pop world!