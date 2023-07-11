K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will be returning soon with its very first English single, I DO, and an extended play, which will also be in English. The single is scheduled to drop on Friday, July 14 at 9 am KST. Meanwhile, the full EP, titled HEAT is slated to release on September 8.

The new music will be a product of the group's agency CUBE Entertainment's partnership with 88rising, an American record label.

Fans were recently treated to a teaser of the song I DO, which went viral online. Netizens were amazed by the visuals in the teaser and took to social media to express their excitement.

"I love it" - Fans react to (G)I-DLE's teaser for new English single I DO

CUBE Entertainment's CEO, Ahn Woo-hyun shed light on the all-English project by the talented girls - Miyeon, Minnie, Suyeon, Shuhua, and Yuqi - of (G)I-DLE. He explained the concept of the EP and added his wish to present "the message and mission of (G)I-DLE to the whole world."

"HEAT is all about being confident and bringing the spirit of an endless summer with you wherever you go. We hope that the release of HEAT will allow us to bring the message and mission of (G)I-DLE to the whole world," he said, as per Billboard.

The recently released teaser shows all five members in seemingly futuristic appearances, while 80s-synth-pop style music plays in the background. The clip and the digital cover for the song had fans over the moon and they took to Twitter to share their excitement. While some netizens find the news hard to believe, others can't wait to see what the group brings to the table with its upcoming release

Regarding their collaboration with (G)I-DLE, Sean Miyashiro, the founder and CEO of 88rising told Billboard that they have followed the group's music ardently for a while now and hailed the members' creative genius.

"I was just like, 'Wow,' they really know what they want to do which is really important—it makes the process so much more meaningful when there is such a firm belief and point of view the artists have and I felt really honored that they would be open to collaborate with us,” he said.

Furthermore, the TOMBOY singers' contagious lively vibes won over the American agency's vice president, John Yang as well. He even called member Soyeon a genius for her refined taste.

More on the Nxde singers

(G)I-DLE is preparing to make a comeback with HEAT on September 8. Meanwhile, its much-awaited track, I DO is a part of the upcoming EP and it will be released on leading music platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

The group's last release I feel included the songs Allergy, Queencard, Lucid, Paradise, Peter Pan, and All Night. Queencard peaked on music charts around the globe and won fans' hearts. Most recently, member Yuqi featured in soloist and former IZ*ONE fame Choi Ye-na's latest release, Hate Rodrigo.

