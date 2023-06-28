“I wanted to use ironic expressions”: Choi Ye Na reveals the reason behind naming her title track Hate Rodrigo

Choi Ye-na, a.k.a Ye-na, released her single, Hate Rodrigo (feat. Yuqi of (G)I-DLE), on June 27, 2023 KST amid incoming waves of appreciation as well as criticism for her concept for the track. Initially confusing and even distressing netizens with the title and the idea of her song based on American singer-songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, the former IZ*ONE member has now finally provided a reason behind the seemingly strange title of the track.

On June 27 at 4 pm KST, the idol held a special showcase prior to the release of her second single album HATE XX, and provided a detailed explanation for her choice of the title and concept for the album's lead track, Hate Rodrigo. She explained how Olivia Rodrigo is her idol, and she wanted to put forth her sincere feelings for the American artist through the use of "ironic expressions" in her music:

"Hate Rodrigo is a song that cutely and honestly expresses the feelings towards a person who is the subject of envy and sometimes jealousy. I wanted to use ironic expressions to express my desires and affections for that person through sincere lyrics and performances." (via Allkpop)

Choi Ye-na's Hate Rodrigo is meant to exude her "cute jealousy" for the American artist, who is also her idol

The showcase for Choi Ye-na's latest album, HATE XX, was held at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall, in Yongsan, Seoul. She first introduced her comeback album by talking about the tracks included in it--BAD HOBBY, WICKED LOVE, and Hate Rodrigo, further sharing that the songs are created to highlight her persona with changing emotions and her unique and bright spirit.

Getting into the details of the track taking the heat, she explained the heavy presence of Olivia Rodrigo in the song. The singer explained that the song expresses harmless "cute jealousy" for her "role model", Olivia Rodrigo, whom she admires a lot. The idol further added that she was joined by her "best friend" and (G)I-DLE member Yuqi in the making of Hate Rodrigo.

"It's a song that expresses the very cute jealousy I feel for my role model, the person who I admire and respect. It's a song that expresses that cute jealousy through my own charms without any hate. The track is characterized by interesting lyrics and a rock melody. My best friend, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi is featured on the song so it's really, really special." (via Allkpop)

Meanwhile, Choi Ye-na's agency, Stone Music Entertainment, also explained that the controversial title track is supposed to give off the vibe of innocent jealousy that a kid feels when other kids are better than them.

More details about Choi Ye-na's Hate Rodrigo and its MV

The new music video for the PRETTY BOYS singer's latest track, Hate Rodrigo, was released on June 27, 2023. The video shares a resemblance with Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 music video for deja vu. The song even hints at the American artist's well-known track, good 4 u.

The 23-year-old K-pop idol's new song is like her personal letter to Olivia, where she talks about her obsession with the American singer. She goes on to express her overwhelming admiration for Olivia that makes her feel jealous. The idol also states that the Grammy-winning singer is her inspiration. By the end of the video, she says "I'm not jealous anymore" and likes herself as she is, thanks to her idol, whom she compared herself to.

While some people are still skeptical of the song, many are praising it for the fun, teenager-obsessing-over-idol vibes.

Choi Ye-na started her music career in 2018, after ranking fourth in a reality competition program, Produce 48, that aired back in the same year. She debuted with K-pop girl group, IZ*ONE (now inactive), which was formed with her competitors from the same show. Her previous album, Love War, was released in January of this year.

