"Why they beefing": Fans speculate (G)I- DLE allegedly threw shade at LE SSERAFIM as misheard chorus from group's English mini-album HEAT goes viral

Two prominent girl groups in the K-pop industry LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE, recently became the talk of the town. A controversy began online when some fans alleged that the latter took a swipe at LE SSERAFIM in their latest EP English album, Heat, which released on October 6, 2023.

The EP comprises a total of five songs, with I Want That as the title track. This song in particular caused some fans to engage in a heated debate as they picked up on a line in the song that upon misinterpretation, appeared to reference LE SSERAFIM.

The source of the confusion was a line in the track's chorus that many fans heard as "I want that remix, ain't no SSERAFIM."

It's important to note that neither of the groups has addressed the ongoing controversy. The same is purely based on netizens' interpretation of the lyrics.

Fans speculate that (G)-IDLE took a jab at LE SSERAFIM in their latest song as they mishear a French phrase

(G)I-DLE's first song from the album, I Do, dropped on July 14, 2023, signaling their debut collaboration with the production company, 88rising.

Several K-pop enthusiasts firmly believed that (G)I-DLE was taking a dig at their fellow girl group in I Want That, possibly due to LE SSERAFIM's significant presence as a formidable competitor in the industry. The misheard lyric led to a flurry of viral tweets and discussions, with fans convinced that this was indeed a diss.

However, it was subsequently revealed that (G)I-DLE did not throw shade at LE SSERAFIM in their new track. The misinterpretation stemmed from fans hearing a French phrase in the song incorrectly. The original lyric was, in fact, "I want that, oui, merci, no, c'est la vie," which, when mispronounced, bore a resemblance to the group's name.

The complete chorus of the track is:

"I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G, I want that right now, no B-R-B, I want that all matte big black S-U-V, I want that, I want that I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G I want that right now, that you and me I want that, oui, merci, no, c'est la vie, I want that. I want that."

Several netizens took to social media to react to the situation.

LE SSERAFIM and (G)-IDLE, in reality, share a friendly relationship and have been seen together at various events. In the competitive landscape of K-pop, where intense competition and passionate fan followings are the norm, it's not uncommon for one group to be perceived as taking a subtle jab at another.

However, it's essential to remember that in this case, many individuals misinterpreted and mispronounced words from (G)-IDLE's I Want That, which led to the controversy.

Both groups have made significant strides in the K-pop industry, and they continue to captivate audiences with their musical talents and distinct styles.