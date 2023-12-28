"Not the decade old Album ending kpop": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' 'O!RUL8,2?' makes its first-ever appearance on the World Albums chart

O!RUL8, two? (Oh! Are you late, too?) is the first extended play from the global K-pop sensation BTS. It was released on September 11, 2013, as the follow-up album of their debut record to 2 Cool 4 Skool. After a decade of its release, the album entered the Billboard World Album Chart on December 27, 2023. It is crucial to note that this is the first-ever entry of the album on any Billboard chart.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, widely recognized as the powerhouse boy band BTS—who heralded the K-pop scene into the international realm—made history as O!RUL8,2? made its debut on the Billboard World Albums Chart at No.6. Furthermore, this album marks the 17th album entry by the band, which is the first for any K-pop group so far.

Fans rejoiced as they saw a decade-old record of the band surface on one of the revered international music charts and tweeted:

Fans rejoice as BTS 'O!RUL8,2?' enters Top 10: "the title of the album makes this so much better"

Released in 2013, N.O. (sometimes spelled "No Offence") is the titular song from the EP O!RUL8,2? and has ten tracks. Another song from the EP (extended play), Attack On Bangtan (진격의 방탄), was subsequently promoted by the group.

In a comparable vein, BTS' use of furious rapping, trap rhythms, brass, and soulful harmonies did not significantly alter their sound from their original debut album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. With lyrics that delved further into the concept of hopes and happiness, the EP showed their dissatisfaction with the strict Korean educational system as well as their will to face the challenge of proving themselves.

Apart from the EP's title track N.O., other nine tracks include Intro: O!RUL8,2, We On, Skit: R U Happy Now?, If I Ruled the World, Coffee, BTS Cypher Pt.1, Attack On Bangtan (진격의 방탄 / Jingyeogui Bangtan), Satoori Rap (팔도강산 / Paldogangsan), and Outro: Luv in Skool.

The BTS ARMY swelled with pride as a decade-old album by the rookie Bangtan Sonyeondan entered No.6 on the Billboard World Album Chart. They tweeted on X, stating how the album's title aptly suits the current circumstance as it is never too late to achieve something.

As of December 20, 2023, BTS is at the top of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales list, which ranks the best-selling songs in America under the "world" category. With four consecutive victories, BTS occupies 40% of all the available spots on the 10-spot list. The band's songs are again at the top of the World Digital Song Sales ranking.

With their song Spring Day, BTS is back at the top of the World Digital Song Sales chart this week. Luminate reports that 6,834 more copies of the music were sold over the previous monitoring period. The band's 2018 released song Outro: Tear at No. 2, rebounding to its runner-up position. Additionally, the song sold slightly less than 3,000 copies.

Despite a triumphant comeback to the World Digital Song Sales chart at position No. 6, the group's song No More Dream from their 2013 debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool was unable to reach its highest position.

Due to the seven members' commitment to their necessary military duty, which is compulsory for all men in South Korea of particular ages, Bangtan Sonyeondan is not currently performing as a band. Even though the vocalists aren't putting out new music, they are once again topping at least one Billboard chart, as they have done several times in the past.