From BTS to NewJeans: Billboard releases 2023’s official year-end K-pop chart

On November 22, 2023, the official year-end charts were announced by Billboard. This tradition goes on annually, and with an increasing number each year, this year’s global charts saw the inclusion of loads of K-pop artists. The year-end charts reflect the streaming revolution, showcasing the songs and artists that dominated platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
It's a testament to the changing dynamics of how we consume music. From a senior group like BTS and all of its members to a young girl group like NewJeans, everyone marked their territory on the international charts.
K-pop artists BTS, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, Aespa, FIFTY FIFTY, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, IVE, TXT, TWICE, and ENHYPEN included in Billboard's year-end charts of 2023
As the year draws to a close, music enthusiasts eagerly await Billboard's Year-End Charts every year, a comprehensive reflection of the year's musical landscape. These charts not only capture the pulse of popular music but also highlight the artists and songs that have left a mark on the industry.
Billboard's year-end charts provide a panoramic view of the musical terrain, starting with the most influential artists. The coveted "Artist of the Year" spot is a battleground where titans compete, their influence measured by a combination of chart performance, streaming numbers, and overall impact on the industry.
Billboard's impact extends far beyond the United States, and the Year-End Charts capture the global phenomenon of music. In an era dominated by digital platforms, streaming numbers play a pivotal role.
The charts are a sonic time capsule, preserving the melodies and rhythms that defined the year. The K-pop impact was visible after a total of 16 artists were included in this year's charts.
The classification list is as follows:
Billboard Hot 100
44. FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid
82. Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
Billboard 200
82. Stray Kids – 5-STAR
122. TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
134. NewJeans – Get Up
178. TWICE – READY TO BE
193. Jimin – FACE
195. SEVENTEEN – FML
Top Artists
75. FIFTY FIFTY
86. NewJeans
Top Album Sales
4. Stray Kids – 5-STAR
5. TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
7. TWICE – READY TO BE
11. SEVENTEEN – FML
12. NewJeans – Get Up
22. Agust D or Suga – D-DAY
24. ENHYPEN – DARK BLOOD
25. Jimin – FACE
30. ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW
32. RM – Indigo
44. V – Layover
47. Stray Kids – MAXIDENT
51. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN
66. J-Hope – Jack In The Box
67. ATEEZ – SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS
68. Aespa – MY WORLD
77. NCT 127 – 2 Baddies
85. NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
91. TWICE’s Jihyo – ZONE
93. NCT DREAM – ISTJ
95. ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1
Global 200
17. Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
20. FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid
41. NewJeans – OMG
52. NewJeans – Ditto
61. Jimin – Like Crazy
117. NewJeans – Super Shy
147. NewJeans – Hype Boy
152. IVE – I AM
160. Jisoo – FLOWER
171. (G)I-DLE – Queencard
182. LE SSERAFIM – ANTIFRAGILE
188. BLACKPINK – Shut Down
197. NewJeans – ETA
Global Excl. U.S. Chart
10. BTS’s Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
20. FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid
24. NewJeans – Ditto
25. NewJeans – OMG
46. BTS’s Jimin – Like Crazy
49. NewJeans – Hype Boy
84. NewJeans – Super Shy
86. IVE – I AM
96. Jisoo – FLOWER
99. LE SSERAFIM – ANTIFRAGILE
101. BLACKPINK – Shut Down
106. BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
111. (G)I-DLE – “
. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
165. NewJeans – ETA
168. BTS – Dynamite
177. LE SSERAFIM – Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife
185. SEVENTEEN – Super
186. Charlie Puth – Left and Right (featuring Jungkook)
187. Jungkook – Dreamers
Digital Song Sales Chart
5. Jimin – Like Crazy
8. Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)
29. Jimin – Set Me Free Pt.2
31. Jungkook – 3D (featuring Jack Harlow)
49. J-Hope – On the Street (featuring J.Cole)
62. BTS – Take Two
66. RM – Wild Flower (featuring Cho Youjeen)
72. Agust D or Suga – Haegeum
World Albums Chart
1. Stray Kids – 5-STAR
2. TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
4. NewJeans – Get Up
6. TWICE – READY TO BE
7. BTS – Proof
8. SEVENTEEN – FML
9. Agust D or Suga – D-DAY
11. ENHYPEN – DARK BLOOD
12. BTS’s RM – Indigo
13. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN
14. ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW
15. Stray Kids – MAXIDENT
All these above-mentioned artists have defied the year 2023, as proven by the billboard charts, and have risen to the top with their quality music. Some of these albums continue to break records even today and make the K-pop community proud.