From BTS to NewJeans: Billboard releases 2023’s official year-end K-pop chart

On November 22, 2023, the official year-end charts were announced by Billboard. This tradition goes on annually, and with an increasing number each year, this year’s global charts saw the inclusion of loads of K-pop artists. The year-end charts reflect the streaming revolution, showcasing the songs and artists that dominated platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Expand Tweet

It's a testament to the changing dynamics of how we consume music. From a senior group like BTS and all of its members to a young girl group like NewJeans, everyone marked their territory on the international charts.

K-pop artists BTS, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, Aespa, FIFTY FIFTY, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, IVE, TXT, TWICE, and ENHYPEN included in Billboard's year-end charts of 2023

As the year draws to a close, music enthusiasts eagerly await Billboard's Year-End Charts every year, a comprehensive reflection of the year's musical landscape. These charts not only capture the pulse of popular music but also highlight the artists and songs that have left a mark on the industry.

Billboard's year-end charts provide a panoramic view of the musical terrain, starting with the most influential artists. The coveted "Artist of the Year" spot is a battleground where titans compete, their influence measured by a combination of chart performance, streaming numbers, and overall impact on the industry.

Expand Tweet

Billboard's impact extends far beyond the United States, and the Year-End Charts capture the global phenomenon of music. In an era dominated by digital platforms, streaming numbers play a pivotal role.

The charts are a sonic time capsule, preserving the melodies and rhythms that defined the year. The K-pop impact was visible after a total of 16 artists were included in this year's charts.

The classification list is as follows:

Billboard Hot 100

44. FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid

82. Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

Billboard 200

82. Stray Kids – 5-STAR

122. TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

134. NewJeans – Get Up

178. TWICE – READY TO BE

193. Jimin – FACE

195. SEVENTEEN – FML

Expand Tweet

Top Artists

75. FIFTY FIFTY

86. NewJeans

Expand Tweet

Top Album Sales

4. Stray Kids – 5-STAR

5. TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

7. TWICE – READY TO BE

11. SEVENTEEN – FML

12. NewJeans – Get Up

22. Agust D or Suga – D-DAY

24. ENHYPEN – DARK BLOOD

25. Jimin – FACE

30. ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW

32. RM – Indigo

44. V – Layover

47. Stray Kids – MAXIDENT

51. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN

66. J-Hope – Jack In The Box

67. ATEEZ – SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS

68. Aespa – MY WORLD

77. NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

85. NCT 127 – Ay-Yo

91. TWICE’s Jihyo – ZONE

93. NCT DREAM – ISTJ

95. ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1

Expand Tweet

Global 200

17. Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

20. FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid

41. NewJeans – OMG

52. NewJeans – Ditto

61. Jimin – Like Crazy

117. NewJeans – Super Shy

147. NewJeans – Hype Boy

152. IVE – I AM

160. Jisoo – FLOWER

171. (G)I-DLE – Queencard

182. LE SSERAFIM – ANTIFRAGILE

188. BLACKPINK – Shut Down

197. NewJeans – ETA

Global Excl. U.S. Chart

10. BTS’s Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

20. FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid

24. NewJeans – Ditto

25. NewJeans – OMG

46. BTS’s Jimin – Like Crazy

49. NewJeans – Hype Boy

84. NewJeans – Super Shy

86. IVE – I AM

96. Jisoo – FLOWER

99. LE SSERAFIM – ANTIFRAGILE

101. BLACKPINK – Shut Down

106. BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

111. (G)I-DLE – “

. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)

165. NewJeans – ETA

168. BTS – Dynamite

177. LE SSERAFIM – Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife

185. SEVENTEEN – Super

186. Charlie Puth – Left and Right (featuring Jungkook)

187. Jungkook – Dreamers

Expand Tweet

Digital Song Sales Chart

5. Jimin – Like Crazy

8. Jungkook – Seven (featuring Latto)

29. Jimin – Set Me Free Pt.2

31. Jungkook – 3D (featuring Jack Harlow)

49. J-Hope – On the Street (featuring J.Cole)

62. BTS – Take Two

66. RM – Wild Flower (featuring Cho Youjeen)

72. Agust D or Suga – Haegeum

World Albums Chart

1. Stray Kids – 5-STAR

2. TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

4. NewJeans – Get Up

5. Jimin – FACE

6. TWICE – READY TO BE

7. BTS – Proof

8. SEVENTEEN – FML

9. Agust D or Suga – D-DAY

11. ENHYPEN – DARK BLOOD

12. BTS’s RM – Indigo

13. LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN

14. ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW

15. Stray Kids – MAXIDENT

All these above-mentioned artists have defied the year 2023, as proven by the billboard charts, and have risen to the top with their quality music. Some of these albums continue to break records even today and make the K-pop community proud.