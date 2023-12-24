BTS owns 40% of Billboard charts of December 2023 despite being on a hiatus due to their military obligations

On December 20, 2023, BTS topped the global Digital Song Sales chart and appeared on the Billboard list of the bestselling songs in America that fall under the "world" category. Despite being inactive due to their military service, the K-pop sensation has won four straight titles and 40% of the spaces available on the 10-spot list.

With their song Spring Day, BTS is back at the top of the World Digital Song Sales chart as of December 20. The song returns to the top of the list, having previously held the top spot when it was released in 2017. 6,834 additional copies of the music were sold during the preceding monitoring period, according to Luminate.

As a band, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) is currently on a brief hiatus from group activities. All seven members of the group are occupied with their necessary military duty, which they must complete by a specific age in South Korea.

BTS reclaims their throne on the Billboard charts with their timeless music and with the support of ARMYs

Outro: Tear, which is a song from the Love Yourself: Tear album and was published by the septet in 2018, was placed second. On the World Digital Song Sales list for the week from December 18 to 23, the song is back at No. 2. In this instance, BTS achieves a new peak in their secondary victory. This time, however, Outro: Tear reportedly sold a little beneath 3,000 copies, according to Luminate.

At position six, BTS resurfaces with their debut song No More Dream from 2013. The particular track makes a triumphant comeback to the World Digital Song Sales chart, although it is unable to reach its highest point. In 2020, the cut (song) once peaked at No.2 on the same chart. Meanwhile, all the aforementioned three tracks dominated at No.1 on the iTunes Chart in multiple countries.

As of December 20, 2023, Louder Than Bombs by Bangtan Sonyeondan is the final song to be placed on this week's World Digital Song Sales list. Similar to the situation the two tracks immediately before it, peaked at number two and eluded to become the champion contender by one spot. However, the septet's smash hit Louder Than Bombs is back at number eight.

BTS is now by far the most prosperous artist in the World Digital Song Sales chart's history. The K-pop group from HYBE Labels has acclaimed thirty-five #1 on the Billboard charts overall. When their whole list of top 10 hits is taken into consideration, that total rises to 117.

In addition, Bangtan fans have contributed to the group's increased popularity and return to the Billboard charts by buying specific tracks in mass on iTunes. Three of the songs included in this article have gotten to the top of the sales platform's ranking within the last week or two.

More about the septet's Billboard unstoppable domination

The septet has six No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts including Dynamite, Butter, My Universe, Savage Love, Permission To Dance, and Life Goes On. The band has over 27 songs that have entered the chart till 2023 since their debut in 2013.

In addition, the group has six No.1 entrees on the Billboard 200 that comprised of Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018), Map of the Soul: PERSONA (2019), MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 (2020), BE (2020), and Proof (2022).

With the release of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2 in November 2015, BTS made their official debut on the Billboard 200, entering at No. 171 on the chart issued December 19, 2015, and garnering a devoted global fan base known as ARMY.

In May 2018, Love Yourself: Tear became the first K-pop album to reach the top echelon of the Billboard 200 chart. It also became the first album by BTS to hit the charts at No. 1 on the all-genre list on debut. In addition, the album made history as the first foreign language album to chart at #1 in 2018 on the Billboard 200 and the first by a K-pop act.

In other news, the entire fan base went haywire when HYBE debuted the first two chapters of the BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star docuseries on December 20, 2023. Eight episodes of the much-awaited documentary series about the biggest boy band in the world, which follows their rise from unimaginable hardship to popularity, will be aired every week on Disney Plus.

Consequently, the premiere of the two episodes, The Beginning and Adolescence, caused a massive spike in hashtags, tweets, shares, and uploads on social media sites. In those episodes, Taehyung and SUGA mentioned how the band was on the verge of disbanding and didn't want to renew their contract or continue as a group.

Meanwhile, the seven members are currently serving in the armed forces of the Republic of Korea and will reconvene in 2025 to continue as a group.