"Genius songwriter": ARMYs discover BTS Suga hints at a possible group disbandment before official announcement, sending fans into a frenzy

BTS member Min Yoongi, who is widely recognized by his stage name Suga, made a shocking revelation that stunned his entire fandom. On December 20, 2023, HYBE released the first two episodes of the septet's highly anticipated docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The two episodes, titled The Beginning and Adolescence, chronicled and highlighted various moments from the band's entire career, with interview excerpts of the members enmeshed in between.

In the episodes, Suga mentioned that the group was contemplating disbanding and not renewing the contract in 2018. Suga stated, "We ultimately had to make a choice," and that their shared dread of being the "bad guy" was what kept them all back. Many people were instantly reminded of his song Trivia: Seesaw by the footage, where he said nearly exactly the same thing. He said,

"It's like the moment before a couple breaks up. Both of them know it's going to happen, but no one wants to be the bad guy, so it felt like we were pushing the responsibility over. We eventually had to make a choice. If any one of us makes that choice, that person becomes the bad guy."

Fans were moved to tears upon hearing the mere mention of BTS disbanding and how Suga's song was inspired by their circumstances back then, as they lauded the musician's songwriting skills.

"Seesaw was about BTS and ARMY all along": Fans broke down into tears over Suga's revelation

BTS commemorated the tenth anniversary of their debut in 2023, which was a significant turning point in their K-pop career. However, as many fans are aware, a few years ago they were on the verge of splitting up.

Jin revealed in their victory speech at the 2018 MAMA Awards that each member had discussed disbanding the group that same year. Jin disclosed in his emotionally heated statement that the year had been particularly difficult for each member's mental health, which was the reason for such drastic thinking. Fortunately, though, they overcame it and carried on with their voyage.

"It was really tough for all of us mentally earlier this year. We even talked about whether to disband or not and gave it a lot of thought… but we pulled ourselves together and I’m so glad that we were able to receive such an amazing award. I’d like to thank our members for pulling together. I’m so grateful for our members and for ARMY for always showing us their love and support. Thank you." (translated by Koreaboo)

This further brought ARMY's attention to Yoongi's performance during one of his Agust D TOUR "D-DAY" solo concerts in 2023. At one point, he performed the acoustic rendition of Trivia: Seesaw, and the sight of BTS members playing the song on an autographed guitar made the audience overcome with emotion.

ARMYs know that BTS' Min Yoongi, aka Suga, enjoys performing on an instrument, especially the piano and guitar. As a result, the rapper received heartfelt thoughts from the Bangtan members written with a marker pen on his guitar, wishing him luck on his next tour.

It was the greatest send-off from the BTS members to Suga as he formally embarked on his first solo world tour, the Agust D TOUR "D-DAY," at Belmont Park, Elmont, in New York.

The other members wished him well for a lengthy season of touring and concerts by leaving touching messages on his guitar. This incident has now added more significance to the performance after Suga revealed the band's situation in 2018 in the episode of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

The incident was subsequently brought up by the BTS members on a few other occasions. However, it was covered in full in their most recent docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, released on December 20, 2023. More than anyone else, Suga compared the state of affairs to a romantic partnership that will eventually come to an end, but neither party intends to be the one to break up first.

When the song first came out, plenty of people thought the narrative was that of a passionate relationship. It was a clear reference to BTS' connection among the members and their company, HYBE, at the time. However, ARMYs are only recently catching on to the real meaning of that circumstance, which birthed Yoongi's song Trivia: Seesaw.

In reality, the BTS rapper exposed the group's situation months earlier, when the track was released on August 24, 2018. Even though no one was aware of it at the time of the track's release, Jin brought it up during his acceptance speech at the 2018 Mnet Asia Music Awards (MAMA) held in December.

Fans flooded X (previously Twitter) by expressing how unaware they were that Suga wrote Trivia: Seesaw based on what the members were going through. They lauded the singer-songwriter's musical prowess for helming such a masterpiece.

It is anticipated that BTS members will reconvene as a group once they finish their military duty in 2025, marking the start of an entirely new journey for them.