Son Sung Deuk reveals how BTS’ "Louder Than Bombs" choreography would look like

K-pop powerhouse BTS might be on a break, but the fandom and the countless content their company has been releasing isn’t. The group, along with producer Pdogg and choreographer Son Sung Deuk sat in an interview with GQ Korea and Vogue Korea magazines.

In the GQ Korea interview, Son Sung Deuk was asked about the most awaited choreography ARMYs have been looking forward to - Louder Than Bombs from Map of the Soul: 7. In reply, the award-winning choreographer only revealed that it would be “fatal” for fans if there were a performance.

Is there a choreography for BTS’ Louder Than Bombs?

BTS members recently graced the covers of GQ Korea and Vogue Korea in an iconic collaboration. Styled in Louis Vuitton, they looked their most powerful, stylish and regal selves as they dazzled in multiple outfits - from chic to funky retro to luxurious fits. As the members made headlines, another important issue caught ARMYs eyes - the mention of a choreography they had long waited for.

In the GQ Korea interview, one of the questions asked to Son Sung Deuk, BTS’ performance director, was about Louder Than Bombs. ARMYs placed that song No. 1 on a survey of the B-side stages they want to watch.

The question asked Song Sung Deuk to describe how fans would feel if he created choreography for Louder Than Bombs. He gave a reply that raised even more anticipation for the performance, as “Louder Than Bombs” even started trending on Twitter.

bora 🎄 @modooborahae GQ: ARMYs picked Louder Than Bombs as the #1 stage they want to see. If you made the choreo for this song, how would you like to express it?

Fans believe the song fits into heartwarming B-side tracks such as Dimple, Let Go and Pied Piper, whose choreographies blend smooth, delicate and sensual moves.

하니⁷ @thebtszone WDYM LOUDER THAN BOMBS IS GETTING A CHOREO ??!?? 😳 WDYM LOUDER THAN BOMBS IS GETTING A CHOREO ??!?? 😳

Pausali⁷ V OST @_bts_lovergirl LOUDER THAN BOMBS CHOREO WILL BE "SO GOOD/ATTRACTIVE THAT IT'S FATAL"???!!!!!SO ARE WE GETTING THE CHOREO LIKE PIED PIPER AND DIMPLE!!!I AM NOT READY FOR THAT CHOREO OMG!!!But yeah let's stop clowning myself.Atleast we will be getting LTB live performance 😭😭 LOUDER THAN BOMBS CHOREO WILL BE "SO GOOD/ATTRACTIVE THAT IT'S FATAL"???!!!!!SO ARE WE GETTING THE CHOREO LIKE PIED PIPER AND DIMPLE!!!I AM NOT READY FOR THAT CHOREO OMG!!!But yeah let's stop clowning myself.Atleast we will be getting LTB live performance 😭😭

mary⁷ #XO！ @solittudiine #bangtan : louder than bombs, i sing; whatever wave may sweep over us, we will endlessly sing to you. #bangtan: louder than bombs, i sing; whatever wave may sweep over us, we will endlessly sing to you. https://t.co/HYTv7KUDhN

namjoon lyrics bot @RMlyricsbot baby i’m nothin’er than nothin’, brighter than the light, don’t you want a thing from me? but you say i’m somethin’er than somethin’, brighter than the light. don’t you give up your life.



-louder than bombs baby i’m nothin’er than nothin’, brighter than the light, don’t you want a thing from me? but you say i’m somethin’er than somethin’, brighter than the light. don’t you give up your life. -louder than bombs

Louder Than Bombs is a hip-hop track symbolizing the pain and success of being famous. It is a quintessential BTS song - RM’s wordplay playing on abstract emotions, the vocal unit’s high-pitched adlibs and notes in the chorus, talking about the deeper, raw feelings of being worldwide superstars.

Since the start, Son Sung Deuk has been BTS’ performance director and has created iconic choreographies for Danger, I Need U and Run, while actively participating in co-creation processes for others. He also choreographs for BTS' hoobae group, TXT.

While Son Sung Deuk did not confirm if there will be a surprise Louder Than Bombs performance or not, ARMYs are hoping it turns out to be a reality soon.

