"I wasn't raised in a rich family": Queen of Tears actor Park Sung-hoon addresses rumors of being a Chaebol

Queen of Tears actor Park Sung-hoon addressed the rumors of coming from a chaebol family in his appearance on the South Korean variety show You Quiz on the Block. On Thursday, Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho's talk show released a highlight video of the episode featuring Park Sung-hoon, where he delved into his past life, his fame, and his journey of becoming an actor.

On the tvN show Free Doctor, it was reportedly revealed that The Glory fame hailed from a wealthy family with doctors and lawyers, which sparked the rumors of him Chaebol in real life. However, Park Sung-hoon recently made big revelations in this You Quiz on the Block episode, debunking the speculations.

He also revealed the impact the IMF Crisis in South Korea had on his family. The actor revealed,

"I wasn't raised in a rich family, especially after IMF crisis, our family condition even became more difficult. I didn't get any supports beside transportation fee when I was in highschool because I was that poor.”

The Glory actor Park Sung-hoon shared a heart-wrenching situation he faced during his military service

Park Sung-hoon is a South Korean actor who garnered attention and appreciation for his performance in a negative role in the Netflix series, The Glory featuring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and more. The rumors about his family background started swirling last year however, he denied coming from a chaebol family.

On You Quiz on the Block, Park Sung-hoon opened up about his military service experience when he was permitted leave after 8 months of serving. When he shared the news with his mother, she made an unexpected request which left him in tears.

The actor shared that his mother requested him not to use his leave due to extreme financial issues at home. As shared by Park Sung-hoon, his mother requested,

“Can't you just stay there? Mom & Dad only eat rice with water & put kimchi on it. if u come home right now i need to at least give you 5000 won but I have no money to give.”

The actor further shared his reaction. He added,

“I was really sad of course, I wonder how difficult it was that she even said so.. once I hung up the call, I think I really cried a lot back then.”

Park Sung-hoon’s role in Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is based on the story of a married couple Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in played by Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won respectively. Baek Hyun-woo comes from a small village and is known to be the pride of his hometown as the most accomplished person.

Meanwhile, Hong Hae-in is a 3rd generation chaebol heiress of the family that runs the Queens group. She is also the CEO of Queens Departmental store where Baek Hyun-woo is employed as a legal advisor.

Their life takes a new turn as a crisis comes up when Hong Hae-in falls ill. Meanwhile, Park Sung-hoon plays the role of Yoon Eun-sung, a renowned investor who helps Hong Hae-in in her new venture at her departmental store. Yoon Eun-sung is also Hong Hae-in’s college acquaintance who has feelings for her.

Queen of Tears aired its last episode on April 28, 2024, on tvN with an impressive 24.8 viewership ratings. The show surpassed Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s Crash Landing on You as the highest-rated drama in the history of tvN. It is available on the OTT platform TVING for the South Korean audience. The drama is also available on Netflix for viewers to stream.