How much does each BTS member earn in military? All seven members’ salaries explored

The BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their national duties at their respective bases and stations. Following the reports, this article explores the amount compensated to each of the septet members in the military.

Jin, the eldest member of the group who was also the first among the others to enlist in the military, reportedly gets paid the highest amount. According to the reports by Kyung Hyang Shinmun, a sergeant is paid around 1 million Korean Won (approximately 775 U.S. Dollars). Given the defense budget for the next year, all the members will see a 25 percent rise in their military compensation due to a universal pay increase for all the enlisted trainees. Read on to learn more about BTS members' salaries in the military.

From Jin to Jungkook: Know how much a BTS member earns in the military

1.) Jin

The group's eldest member began his mandatory military service on December 13, 2022, becoming the first among the other members to do so. He was eventually promoted to sergeant as he continued his rigorous training. Following the reports by Korean media agencies, a sergeant is paid 1 million Korean Won (approximately 775 U.S. Dollars) monthly.

2.) J-Hope

The Jack in the Box singer was the second member to enlist in the military on April 18. As he continued his training, he was promoted to higher level designation and is serving as a corporal. A corporal is reportedly paid a monthly amount of 800,000 Korean Wons (approximately 620 U.S. Dollars).

3.) Suga

Unlike other BTS members, Suga works at a community center in Seoul, South Korea. To fulfill his national duties, he has opted for an alternative service. After concluding his highly-grossing solo concert tour in August, Suga was the third member to begin his services on September 22. Serving as a private, he reportedly earns 680,000 Korean Won (approximately 527 U.S. Dollars) monthly.

4.) RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook

The remaining BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook announced their military service enlistment altogether in November this year. The leader and Kim Taehyung began their five-week basic training on December 11, and the other Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12 together through the buddy system, all four members are completing their five-week training so their reported salaries are 600,000 Korean Wons (approximately 462 U.S. Dollars).

It is said that Kim Taehyung aka V's salary could increase at a higher rate than other BTS members, as reportedly he will join the Special Duty Team after the conclusion of his training.