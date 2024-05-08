Cha Eun-woo unveils official teaser hinting at an extended Just ‘One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator' Solo Fan Concert

On May 9, 2024, at 12 AM KST, South Korean idol and actor Cha Eun-woo dropped the official teaser which alluded to an upcoming extended part of Just ‘One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator' solo fan concert. This event was previously announced on December 8, 2023, and marked his first solo fan concert and consisted of captivating performances.

The Wonderful World actor had disclosed earlier the reason behind naming his fan concert as "Mystery Elevator," adding that he intended to take his fans on a new and immersive journey through this event.

Cha Eun-woo is set to charm his fans once more after his successful Mystery Elevator fan concert in Hong Kong

The recently revealed subtitle, "Mystery Elevator," gave the fan concert a fascinating new dimension. The elevator in the teaser picture has a button for an unknown location, signifying a trip that may take people anywhere they choose to go.

This "Mystery Elevator" offered a unique experience for concert-goers, allowing them to experience varied attractions in a brand-new, magical setting. Amidst his established history of captivating fan gatherings, fans are excited about the A Good Day To Be A Dog actor's extended fan concert.

His official Twitter account (@CHAEUNWOO_offcl) released the teaser on May 9 (KST), which added to the anticipation by hinting at a unique chance for fans once again.

Meanwhile, the idol-turned-actor successfully carried out his fan concert at Hong Kong's Asia World Summit on April 26, 2024.

In fact, the Hong Kong fan concert was already an extended segment from his roster which happened due to fan demand. Meanwhile, the new teaser on May 9, 2024, made his fans speculate further about a new series of fan concerts as an extension.

In his last fan concert in Hong Kong on April 26, 2024, the actor gave a captivating 10-minute performance. Then he went ahead to perform STAY from his debut solo album, followed by Fu*king great time, Alone with you, Memories, You're the best, Jealousy, First Love, and Candy Sugar Pop, among others.

Furthermore, the unique bit about Cha Eun-woo's solo fan concert is that each location offers a new layout for the iconic corners such as the Constellation Archive, Eunu Edit Shop, CHA CHA Studio, and Mystery Elevator, making for an enjoyable experience for his fans.

Specifically, at the Eunoo Edit Shop in Hong Kong in 2024, Cha Eun-woo imitated the famous scene from his hit Disney+ drama, Wonderful World. In this scene, he handed a transparent umbrella to his co-star Kim Nam-joo. Meanwhile, at the fan concert, Cha Eun-woo reenacted it dressed like a pilot to deliver an in-flight announcement, to a resounding reception.

Additionally, at the CHA CHA Studio, Cha Eun-woo took memorable photographs with his fans who came to his concerts. Hence, fans are looking forward to his official announcement of the next venue of "Mystery Elevator."

Earlier, with its triumphant performances in five Asian regions—Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur—the event created waves in 2019. Cha Eun-woo broke down barriers the next year in 2018 when he organized an incredible online event that brought her followers from over 150 nations together.

Another success for the artist was the 2023 edition, "Just One 10 Minute: Starry Caravan," which drew positive comments from admirers in five Asian nations—Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, and Seoul.